'He's a great rider, and one of the best ever. There's no question he's up there with the likes of Ruby Walsh and AP McCoy now'

Ruth [Jefferson] has done such an amazing job to get him back, because he had to have 12 bone chips taken out of his leg after he was brought down at Cheltenham. He was having so much fun out there. He can now have a well-earned rest and hopefully go forward to next season, which will be so exciting.

The team behind Sounds Russian, including part-owner Caroline Dickinson, are excited for next season after he returned to winning ways at Perth on Wednesday

You would have to fine-tune the rules and regulations, but I do believe qualification races would work. I think a band of qualification races would have a positive knock-on effect on the wider programme as well and make more of our staying chases competitive.

Davy Russell believes qualification races for the Grand National could boost the strength of the big-race's field and improve the season's staying-chase programme

He's a great rider, and one of the best ever. There is no question, he's up there with the likes of Ruby Walsh and AP McCoy now. He has every single box ticked – he's a great tactician, he has great timing, he's a great horseman, he's very good with people and is an absolute gentleman to deal with.

Paul Townend's agent Ciaran O'Toole believes the top jockey can be compared with riding greats after another stellar season as he battles it out for the title with Jack Kennedy

She takes the opportunities she gets with both hands. It’s not up to me to decide who rides other people’s horses, but it strikes me that she does ride well and doesn’t get that many opportunities. She knows there’ll always be opportunities for her here.

Paul Nicholls spoke about Bryony Frost and her lack of mounts, with the jockey set to spend the summer riding in France

He's got to be the main Derby horse at the moment, although there are a few other irons in the fire. I don't know if he needs another run beforehand but if he did it would be Chester as York may be a bit close to the race.

Alex Merriam, assistant to Charlie Appleby, was impressed with Arabian Crown's Classic trial win at Sandown on Friday

It's still a bit surreal to be honest. I'm delighted to get this one over the line as it probably looked a little bit unrealistic at one point, but unfortunately for Sean [Bowen] he opened the door up when he got injured and it played into my favour.

Harry Cobden was thrilled with his maiden jump jockeys' title after his championship success was confirmed on Friday

He's heading to the Guineas and we're very excited, he's a high-class horse. It looks a very good renewal of the Guineas with Richard's horse and Aidan's as well, but I think we're in the mix behind them.

Karl Burke is excited to run Night Raider in Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas and has a leading fancy in the 1,000 Guineas with Fallen Angel

