The Punting Club

The Punting Club: submit your questions for a 2024 Flat turf season special

Is City Of Troy a banker in the 2,000 Guineas? Does anything catch the eye at Royal Ascot? Who can go well at a big price in the Derby?

We are in the early stages of the Flat turf season and attention is beginning to turn towards some of the sport’s biggest prizes.  

Looking ahead to what should be another fantastic campaign, the Punting Club returns with our resident judges on hand to discuss your questions and provide their expert views.

All you have to do is submit your questions via this link. We’ll round these up and the article will be available to read next week.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Published on 27 April 2024inThe Punting Club

Last updated 16:00, 27 April 2024

