'He's a big team player, a good man and most of all he rides brilliantly' - Nicholls heaps praise on new champion Cobden

Paul Nicholls affirmed his belief in Harry Cobden as one of the best riders around after his stable jockey claimed his first championship title at Sandown's jumps season finale on Saturday.

The 25-year-old jockey sealed the championship with a double on Friday evening which ensured him top honours at a ceremony before racing commenced on Saturday, when he was welcomed into the paddock by a guard of honour and a warm reception by his closest supporters including Nicholls, who has employed the jockey for more than a decade.

"He's done amazingly well ever since he started riding out for us when he was 14 years old to when he was getting his first winner at 16 and beyond," the trainer said.

"He's a big team player, a good man and most of all he rides brilliantly. He's a top-class jockey and we wouldn't have employed him if we didn't think he was champion level. It's been a bit of a stressy week, but it's fantastic to see him get the award. It was always going to happen."

Cobden was not so assured of his own success as the title battle between himself and Sean Bowen came down to the wire, with both jockeys pushing each other to career-high winning tallies and prize-money totals.

"I must admit last week I was a little bit worried Sean was coming back with a vengeance, but I was able to pull it out the bag," Cobden said.

"It's still a bit surreal to be honest. I'll be able to look back tomorrow, but I've got my mind on the rides ahead of me and they're just as important as any rides I've had this year.

"I'm delighted to get this one over the line as it probably looked a little bit unrealistic at one point, but unfortunately for Sean he opened the door up when he got injured and it played into my favour.

"I've stepped into the unknown because I’ve never ridden for so many people before, but in the long run it's done me good.

"I'm still undecided if I'm going to go for it next year. I'd be keen to go for it, but I'd need a bit of support from May to October, that's where it's won and lost. It's been a lot of work, but I've enjoyed it so we'll see where we go."

The decision to try again next year was already made for runner-up Bowen, who missed rides through injury in January but readily paid tribute to his friend's success after finishing seven wins behind in the title race.

He said: "Harry has been brilliant all the way through and we have massive respect for each other. It's great for Harry to get his day, but it's just not good enough on my department.

"It's gutting, I'll just have to try again. Hopefully without any injuries this time I'll be able to go for it next season."

Sean Bowen: "It's gutting, I'll just have to try again" Credit: Edward Whitaker

'He's a great rider and works tremendously hard'

Dan Skelton, trainer

He's a great rider and he's worked tremendously hard to get it done. It's been a very interesting jockeys' battle and there's been two sides to the coin the whole way through the season. Fair play to Harry, he rides beautifully and if he wasn't going to win it this time I'm sure he would have managed it another year.

Patrick Wadge, champion conditional

It's incredible to see where he's at and I realise how much harder it is to get to that position than where I am now. It's hard to win a conditional jockeys' championship but that's on another level.

For me, I don't think this is going to sink in for a while. If you told me two years ago I'd be here I'd say you were lying, but it's been a lovely day and I'm just going to try and enjoy it for as long as I can.

Freddie Gingell, conditional to Paul Nicholls

He's been amazing this season. To get 164 winners, that's unreal. Harry is sound as sound and he's always been such massive help for me.

