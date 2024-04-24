'Next season will be so exciting' - Gold Cup dreams renewed for Sounds Russian after Listed success

Sounds Russian reignited dreams of Cheltenham Gold Cup glory after the talented chaser bounced back from injury with Listed success for Ruth Jefferson.

The nine-year-old suffered a knee injury when brought down in the 2023 Gold Cup and finished fifth on his first start for 11 months in February's Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock. However, he stormed back to winning ways with an authoritative success in the feature hurdle under Brian Hughes.

"Ruth has done such an amazing job to get him back, because he had to have 12 bone chips taken out of his leg after he was brought down at Cheltenham," said part-owner Caroline Dickinson.

"He was having so much fun out there and between the second-last and the last we could all see he was back on form. That's always been his special trick, in between those two jumps he just lays it down.

"He can now have a well-earned rest and hopefully go forward to next season, which will be so exciting. We're very lucky and it's a privilege to have him."

A return to fences is firmly on the agenda for the 161-rated chaser and Jefferson was quick to credit the winning jockey for an ambitious upcoming campaign.

"Brian had it planned before he ever sat on him," she said. "Hopefully he'll go for a Charlie Hall, then he's off to the Betfair Chase, and then Cheltenham – but we'll see where we end up."

Mullins denied

Willie Mullins sent his first runners to Perth in eight years but failed to strike after Apple Away denied favourite Instit in the Listed mares' chase.

The Grade 1 mare was a popular local winner for Lucinda Russell, and the Old Gold Racing syndicate crowded the winner's enclosure following her success at the venue's first fixture of the year.

Apple Away (right) fends off favourite Instit to win the Listed Mares' Chase Credit: John Grossick

"It's great to have all of the Old Gold gang here and to get her head in front again," said Michael Scudamore, who was deputising while the winning trainer was at the Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale.

"She's had a hard season but she looks a picture and proved it out there. I thought it was the best she's jumped since she's gone chasing."

Although Mullins failed to land a winner, he picked up an extra £14,361 in his bid for a first British jump trainers' title ahead of Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls, who provided Bryony Frost with a victory on Ioupy Collonges in the 2m4f novice handicap chase.

Miraculous maiden

Ella Herbison went from near disaster to elation after she survived a shuddering error to claim her first victory under rules on Monty Searle in the 2m4f maiden hurdle.

The 21-year-old jockey was bidding to score at the 42nd attempt when she was almost unseated at the second-last, but she made a miraculous recovery to score for trainer Nigel Hawke.

"I've had a quite a few seconds but it's a thrill to get my first winner under rules," said Herbison, who is 13-time point-to-point winner.

Monty Searle (yellow cap) and Ella Herbison win at Perth Credit: John Grossick

"To be honest, I thought I was a goner but he helped me out a lot, lifted his head up and helped me get back. It's a lot of thanks to the horse. He stayed on really well to the line and was very game."

Bowen double

Sean Bowen continued his pursuit of the jump jockeys' title with a double for boss Olly Murphy, with Gunsight Ridge scoring readily in the 2m handicap chase before Space Voyage struck in the 2m4f mares' handicap hurdle.

