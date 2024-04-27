Eve Johnson Houghton boosts juvenile strike-rate to 44 per cent with 'nice' Blewburton her fourth debut winner

Eve Johnson Houghton saddled a fourth debut juvenile winner of the campaign when 5,000gns Book 2 buy Blewburton won the £15,700 first prize in the 5f maiden.

The son of Saxon Warrior is owned by the trainer’s mother Gaie and stayed on nicely for a two-length win under Charlie Bishop.

Johnson Houghton has 40 two-year-olds in training and is delighted by the start with her juvenile crop, operating at a 44 per cent strike-rate from nine runners.

She said: “It’s hard to know what he has beaten but he’s a nice horse. He wants six furlongs but they went hard and it suited him. It can be tricky with a penalty and we may look at the Woodcote at Epsom.

“I’m very lucky to get our two-year-olds on grass at home, where we’re able to have them out in bunching groups and it seems to benefit them rather than doing lots of fast work.

“They are well broken in and I have a really good team who teach them plenty, while Charlie is a very good jockey and particularly with two-year-olds – it’s a huge help he’s ridden these horses at home before they make it to the track.”

Top ride

In-form apprentice Frederick Larson produced a fine front-running ride to land the feature £50,000 King Richard III Cup Handicap over a mile aboard Miss Cantik .

The Amy Murphy-trained filly had raced exclusively in France, including when a Listed second in October, and made a successful start in Britain with a neck success over last year’s winner Al Mubhir.

