'The public like her more than some trainers' - Paul Nicholls perplexed at lack of opportunities for Bryony Frost

Paul Nicholls has queried a perceived lack of opportunities for Bryony Frost this season, stating his belief that “the public like her more than some trainers do”.

Nicholls was speaking at a media conference organised by Great British Racing during which he was asked about the positive reception Frost encountered when returning to the winner’s enclosure at Perth on Wednesday.

The victory was Frost’s fourth win in her last 12 rides, with the jockey also landing the Grade 3 Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree and the Mares’ Challenger Series Final Hurdle at Cheltenham this month.

He said: “She’s riding well. I think the public like her more than some trainers do as she doesn’t seem to get too many rides these days, but she’s still riding as good as ever.

“She takes the opportunities she gets with both hands. It’s not up to me to decide who rides other people’s horses, but it strikes me that she does ride well and doesn’t get that many opportunities. She knows there’ll always be opportunities for her here.”

Bryony Frost celebrates winning the Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree on Sans Bruit Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Frost said last month that she planned to spend part of her time riding in France in search of more opportunities, a move Nicholls was supportive of. Frost has had 26 winners from 181 rides this season, and while her tally is similar to the 29 winners from 177 rides she had in 2022-23, it is markedly down on the 43 winners from 245 rides she had during the 2021-22 season.

Eight of her wins this season have been from 46 rides for Nicholls, whose stable jockey Harry Cobden is leading the jump jockeys’ championship. Last season, Frost partnered 13 winners from 49 rides for Nicholls, with 12 wins from 59 rides in 2021-22 and 21 wins from 84 rides in 2020-21.

Nicholls said: “We’re not going to be busy between May and October, so I said to her go out there [France], enjoy yourself, and come back in October.

“I’ve heard rumours she’s going straight on after Sandown at the weekend, but she hasn’t told me. She’s going to be getting out there pretty quickly, though, and let's hope she makes a good go of it.”

