'They're a credit to the sport and brilliant ambassadors' - Jack Kennedy and Paul Townend's agents on the title contenders

Paul Townend has elevated himself to a level which makes him one of the greatest jockeys of all time, according to his agent, while Jack Kennedy's agent believes what his man is doing this season is nothing short of phenomenal.

The stage is set for a rip-roaring finale to the Irish jump jockeys' championship at the Punchestown festival and it looks as though Kennedy is going to take a lead into the final week of the season as he is currently ahead by six – 121 to 115.

Davy Russell rode 126 winners in the 2007-08 campaign but still had to settle for second behind Ruby Walsh, who reached 131. A similar fate awaits the loser this season, as the winners continue to come thick and fast for both contenders.

Speaking about what it's like to be Townend's agent, Ciaran O'Toole said: "He's a great rider, and one of the best ever. There is no question, he's up there with the likes of Ruby Walsh and AP McCoy now. He has every single box ticked – he's a great tactician, he has great timing, he's a great horseman, he's very good with people and is an absolute gentleman to deal with.

"Paul is an intelligent guy with a very nice manner. He's got an incredible talent and when you put it all together you've got something very special. He's an incredible ambassador who is a pleasure to deal with and he's always gracious in defeat, whether he's winning or losing. He's the sort of sportsperson young kids should aspire to be."

On his involvement with Townend's decision-making process, O'Toole added: "I always try to steer him in the right direction when he asks for advice, but you never know what's going to happen when horses get down to the start."

Asked whether he thought Townend could claim a seventh championship, he said: "I think at the end of the year the fact both riders are sound and happy and healthy, that's the most important thing. To win the championship would be fantastic, but the reality is that there's no sense in being foolish either."

Kennedy has been setting a scorching pace in the championship for the last few months and his agent Kevin O'Ryan feels what he is doing is particularly noteworthy given he missed all of May and June through injury and only had six winners on the board by the end of July.

O'Ryan said: "The two lads are pure gentlemen, you would have to travel a long way to meet two nicer chaps than Jack and Paul. They are a credit to the sport and brilliant ambassadors.

"What Jack has done this season is phenomenal, especially when you consider he missed the first two months. You never hear a peep out of him. He keeps his head down and works hard. He's a dream to deal with."

Kennedy turned 25 only on Monday, but he already has 46 Grade 1s to his name, the most recent of which came at Aintree's Grand National meeting on Found A Fifty.

O'Ryan said: "Jack has already had a savage career. It feels like he's been around for ages but he only turned 25 the other day, that's incredible. The key thing this season for Jack is that he's managed to stay relatively injury-free and he's got a clean run at it. Touch wood, that continues.

"We've got some great help from outside yards too. He's ridden 110 winners for Gordon, but he's had 11 outside winners, which has been a big help too. He's had a great Cheltenham, a brilliant Aintree and it would be nice to cap it all off by being champion jockey."

Asked whether he thought Kennedy would get over the line in front, O'Ryan said: "Oh jeez, I'm the most pessimistic man in the world when it comes to things like this. I think he definitely needs to be 11 ahead by the time Punchestown comes around!"

Townend, first jockey for the all-conquering Willie Mullins yard, has been champion six times, while Kennedy is seeking a first title.

