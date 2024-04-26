'He's the main Derby horse at the moment' - Arabian Crown second favourite for Epsom Classic after sparkling trial win

Arabian Crown ramped up his Betfred Derby claims with a scintillating all-the-way win under William Buick, which sparked Paddy Power to halve him in price to 6-1 second favourite for the Classic on June 1.

Nine days after shining in a racecourse gallop at the Newmarket Rowley Mile, Arabian Crown turned in another public exhibition when making all to carry on his three-year-old campaign where he had left off at two.

The son of Dubawi showed he had no issues with the 1m2f trip last year when winning the Group 3 Zetland Stakes in October, so Buick had no qualms about making the most of his stamina from flagfall.

As the remainder of the field were looking to reel him in two and a half furlongs out, Buick quickened again on the 5-6 market leader and galloped up the hill to slam Macduff by three and a quarter lengths, with Remaadd back in third.

It was a first win in the Classic Trial for trainer Charlie Appleby, but the omens are good as his subsequent Derby winner Adayar finished second in the race in 2021.

William Buick, who was winning the contest for a third time, said: "Arabian Crown is a very uncomplicated horse and I think everyone will be pleased with that, I certainly was and it's quite testing out there. It's early in the season and they are entitled to improve. I would be as confident as you can be that he'll stay a mile and a half."

He added: "Experience-wise, it would not worry me either way if he had another race before Epsom, but he's ticking all the boxes prior to it. Epsom is Epsom and you never know how they are going to handle it until the day but I couldn't be happier with him."

Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said: "Will was keen to do his own thing out there and I think he did it quite impressively in the end. His racecourse gallop at Newmarket last week did not do him any harm and I know Charlie has been pleased with him over the past fortnight particularly.

"He's got to be the main Derby horse at the moment, although there are a few other irons in the fire. I don't know if he needs another run beforehand but if he did it would be Chester as York may be a bit close to the race."

On the runner-up, trainer Ralph Beckett was not ruling out a rematch with the winner at Epsom but a decision would be taken nearer the time.

He said: "Macduff ran a good race but Rossa Ryan felt the soft ground counted against him. Barry Mahon [racing manager for owners Juddmonte] is not keen to rule Epsom out just yet and neither am I. If he were to run, he would probably be my only runner in the race."

