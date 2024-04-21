Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:42 Ffos LasHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:42 Ffos LasHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Guineas festival
premium

1,000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel flourishing after Newmarket prep and Karl Burke 'couldn't be happier' ahead of Classic bid

Karl Burke speaks to Danny Tudhope after Fallen Angel had completed her racecourse gallop
Karl Burke speaks to Danny Tudhope after Fallen Angel completed her racecourse gallop at NewmarketCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Karl Burke is in no mood to dampen punters' enthusiasm for Qipco 1,000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel following sustained support for the Classic on a potentially huge weekend for the trainer, who also saddles 2,000 Guineas dark horse Night Raider.

After a week of trials that provided no significant clues, the most notable market moves have surrounded Fallen Angel, who has been backed into a top-price 7-2 for the fillies' Classic on May 5 in the wake of a racecourse gallop at Newmarket.

Having had a few days to let the dust settle following Fallen Angel's away day to Newmarket, Burke said on Sunday that he was pleased with what last season's Moyglare Stud Stakes winner had showed.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 21 April 2024inGuineas festival

Last updated 19:57, 21 April 2024

iconCopy
more inGuineas festival
more inGuineas festival