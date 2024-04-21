1,000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel flourishing after Newmarket prep and Karl Burke 'couldn't be happier' ahead of Classic bid

Karl Burke is in no mood to dampen punters' enthusiasm for Qipco 1,000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel following sustained support for the Classic on a potentially huge weekend for the trainer, who also saddles 2,000 Guineas dark horse Night Raider.

After a week of trials that provided no significant clues, the most notable market moves have surrounded Fallen Angel, who has been backed into a top-price 7-2 for the fillies' Classic on May 5 in the wake of a racecourse gallop at Newmarket.

Having had a few days to let the dust settle following Fallen Angel's away day to Newmarket, Burke said on Sunday that he was pleased with what last season's Moyglare Stud Stakes winner had showed.