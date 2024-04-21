1,000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel flourishing after Newmarket prep and Karl Burke 'couldn't be happier' ahead of Classic bid
Karl Burke is in no mood to dampen punters' enthusiasm for Qipco 1,000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel following sustained support for the Classic on a potentially huge weekend for the trainer, who also saddles 2,000 Guineas dark horse Night Raider.
After a week of trials that provided no significant clues, the most notable market moves have surrounded Fallen Angel, who has been backed into a top-price 7-2 for the fillies' Classic on May 5 in the wake of a racecourse gallop at Newmarket.
Having had a few days to let the dust settle following Fallen Angel's away day to Newmarket, Burke said on Sunday that he was pleased with what last season's Moyglare Stud Stakes winner had showed.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 21 April 2024inGuineas festival
Last updated 19:57, 21 April 2024
- How a visit to Richard Hannon left Willie Carson red-faced - and his trainer even more confident of Classic glory
- Derby hope Arabian Crown shines in Rowley Mile workout as Charlie Appleby lays out pre-Epsom plan
- Deauville: Godolphin's Romantic Style sets up Guineas date back in France after scoring in Classic trial
- 'You'd have to like her a lot' - Ylang Ylang set to headline Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas team
- Easyview: who comes out best of the runners in the Lingfield Derby Trial?
- How a visit to Richard Hannon left Willie Carson red-faced - and his trainer even more confident of Classic glory
- Derby hope Arabian Crown shines in Rowley Mile workout as Charlie Appleby lays out pre-Epsom plan
- Deauville: Godolphin's Romantic Style sets up Guineas date back in France after scoring in Classic trial
- 'You'd have to like her a lot' - Ylang Ylang set to headline Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas team
- Easyview: who comes out best of the runners in the Lingfield Derby Trial?