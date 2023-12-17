The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

I'd rather swap them round and not have a winner but have Gesskille back. He was the stable star, he literally put us on the map and he's been amazing. To lose him is just so, so crap

Joint-trainer Josh Guerriero emotionally speaks about Gesskille's sad death at Cheltenham on Friday

Henry Brooke reduced to tears after paying emotional ITV tribute following death of stable star Gesskille

David is a talented, ambitious jockey with experience at the top of the sport having won races of the highest calibre all over the world, and growing up as Roger Varian’s stable jockey has given him invaluable experience and maturity

Kia Joorabchian explains why he chose David Egan as his next retained rider for Amo Racing

Kia Joorabchian aiming for 'long-term stability' after appointing David Egan as new first-choice rider

There's loads of young jockeys that can become household names. I didn't start like this. When I started Willie Carson was the most flamboyant person in the sport, but it took a lot of work to get to this position.

Frankie Dettori believes there are riders capable of becoming the face of racing



Frankie Dettori: 'There's loads of young jockeys that can become household names. I didn't start like this'

The BHA are going to run out of feet to shoot themselves in – they just go from crisis to crisis. They are after cutting the Grand National by six runners to appease the unappeasable. That was bad enough, and now to come up with this

Gigginstown's Eddie O'Leary slams a possible BHA proposal to limit the amount of runners a trainer can have in Class 1 or 2 handicaps in Britain

'If we want to have eight runners they will run regardless' - Gigginstown's Eddie O'Leary blasts proposed limit on handicap runners

There's been an issue with the culture within racing from the time I joined in 1985. The sport has been slow to change its working practices and culture at the same speed as society

NARS chief George McGrath believes racing's culture needs to change following the release of a distressing report with recurring themes of sexual misconduct and bullying within the sport

'The sport needs a cultural change' - British racing's outdated working environment must be challenged says stable staff boss

What he's done is getting quite incredible. Time has been the making of the horse. Horses don't improve physically 50lb, I don't think a horse can have that much more ability, but he's improved mentally. He's learned to race and he's a winning machine now

Nigel Hawke hails stable star The Imposter after his ninth victory from his last ten starts

'I've never met one like him' - meet The Imposter, a mistake buy who turned into a winning machine

I've never had a horse as good as him or with a temperament like his before. You can have the ability but sometimes the temperament will get in the way but he is a cool dude and never gets frustrated

Barry Connell is getting ready to unleash his stable star Marine Nationale over fences at Leopardstown

'I've never had a horse as good as him' - Barry Connell gearing up Supreme ace Marine Nationale for chase debut

