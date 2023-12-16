'Racing can be cruel' - Bryony Frost rues narrow miss aboard Il Ridoto in December Gold Cup

Bryony Frost was left to reflect on the agonising difference between victory and defeat after Il Ridoto was cruelly denied in the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

The six-year-old went clear before the second-last and held a five-length advantage at the final flight before being driven out by Frost on the run-in. The race appeared to be his but he was headed in the final strides by the fast-finishing Fugitif and missed out by a short head.

"Racing can be cruel, can't it," said Frost, who came in for the ride with conditional Freddie Gingell suspended and stable jockey Harry Cobden aboard Monmiral. "He was brilliant and ran his heart out. I couldn't wait to ride him. The better ground didn't really worry me as he had no weight.

"We believe in his staying power and he's so good over his fences – God he's quick. We winged the last and then drifted for the company. We held him and held him but we're talking about fractions today."

Il Ridoto was making his seventh start at Cheltenham after finishing third behind stablemate Stage Star in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last month. He has won once at the track, beating Fugitif by a length in a 2m4½f handicap chase in January before finishing sixth in the Magners Plate.

Bryony Frost and Il Ridoto set sail for home up the Cheltenham hill pursued by Fugitif Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"These horses are always having a ding-dong," added Frost. "It's a kick in the shin this time but take nothing away from his run. He was absolutely brilliant and I'm just gutted I couldn't get the winner for everybody."

Paul Nicholls, who has won the race a record five times, most recently with Frodon in 2018, cut a frustrated figure In the parade ring following the outcome of the photo-finish but took plenty of positives from Il Ridoto's performance.

"They did plenty on the front end and you're always going to be a bit vulnerable at the finish," said the champion trainer. "It was still a brilliant round of jumping and he's run very well."

Monmiral was sent off at 4-1 and raced prominently under Cobden but could only manage seventh of nine finishers after weakening approaching the last.

"I was always going half a gear faster than I wanted and his jumping was a little bit sluggish at times," said Cobden. "He had a peck at the top of the hill and I couldn't win going to the second-last so I looked after him."

