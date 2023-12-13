'I've never had a horse as good as him' - Barry Connell gearing up Supreme ace Marine Nationale for chase debut

Barry Connell is relishing the prospect of the unbeaten Marine Nationale jumping fences as he prepares the spectacular Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner for his chasing debut at Leopardstown on December 27.

The six-year-old established himself as one of the most exciting horses in training when he breezed past Facile Vega at Cheltenham to land the festival opener by a cosy three and a quarter lengths under regular rider Michael O'Sullivan.

Marine Nationale was originally pencilled in to make his eagerly awaited chasing debut at Navan on November 18 but Connell decided to postpone proceedings due to heavy ground.

Connell said: "He does go on soft ground but we felt running him on that ground first time out wasn't the right thing to do. The original plan was to go there and then on to the Grade 1 at Christmas, then the Irish Arkle and Cheltenham so we said we'd wait until Christmas and go to the beginners' chase instead.

"It's not an issue as he went from a maiden hurdle to a Grade 1 last season. He has schooled extensively and his jumping is very good. We've been happy with his preparation so hopefully everything will go according to plan."

The six-year-old is 11-4 joint-favourite for the Arkle, along with Supreme runner-up Facile Vega who made a successful debut over fences at Navan last month.

Inthepocket and Il Etait Temps are also prominent in the ante-post market after showing promise on their chasing debuts but they also had to be content with chasing Marine Nationale home last season at Cheltenham and Connell is confident the placings can be confirmed over the larger obstacles.

"We beat the main players in the division last year and there's no reason why we can't beat them again," he said. "The only reason they could turn it around is if they were a better jumper of a fence but we think our horse is as good, if not better, over a fence than he was over a hurdle. He beat them all in the Supreme so we're going into the season with confidence."

Barry Connell (left) with Marine Nationale at Cheltenham Credit: John Grossick

Connell added: "I've never had a horse as good as him or with a temperament like his before. You can have the ability but sometimes the temperament will get in the way but he is a cool dude and never gets frustrated. He's five from five now and hopefully his career is only getting started. This time next year, hopefully we're looking forward to a Champion Chase.

"These Grade 1 horses are like hen's teeth, they're very hard to come across. You're lucky if you get one of those in a lifetime so we know how lucky we are. Our other Grade 1 horse, Good Land, is out for the year with a tendon injury but at least he won his Grade 1 last season and he's only a six-year-old rising seven so hopefully he'll be back next season."

Connell identified promising bumper horses Apple's Of Bresil and Shoot The Blues as the stable's next potential stars and both are set to make their hurdling debuts at the Leopardstown Christmas festival.

Apple's Of Bresil reappeared at Navan last month where he was beaten half a length into third in a strong bumper and Connell said: "He runs in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown on December 29 over two and a half miles. We were only beaten by two heads into third and we had to do the donkey work out in front. It looked a very good bumper and I think our guy will be better over hurdles."

The Kildare trainer is also set to unleash Limerick bumper winner Shoot The Blues over hurdles. The six-year-old has not been seen since October 2022 and Connell believes the six-year-old is much closer to the finished article now.

He said: "Shoot The Blues goes for the two-mile maiden hurdle on December 26. He's a much stronger horse now. He missed a bit of time but he's done incredibly well since he came back."

