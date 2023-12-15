Henry Brooke reduced to tears after paying emotional ITV tribute following death of stable star Gesskille

An emotional Henry Brooke has paid a heartfelt tribute to Grand Sefton winner Gesskille after his death at Cheltenham on Friday.

The seven-year-old, who ran in the colours of The Nevers Racing Partnership, had gained popularity due to his exploits over Aintree's Grand National course during the past two seasons, finishing second in the Grand Sefton and Becher last season before getting his head in front over the famous fences in last month's Grand Sefton.

However, on his first start over Cheltenham's cross-country course, he was pulled up and quickly dismounted after jumping the 16th fence. It was confirmed he had suffered a fatal injury.

Brooke won on his next ride on White Rhino, but his mind was very much on the death of a horse he described as "a friend and a big member of the team".

Speaking to Alice Plunkett on ITV Racing, a tearful Brooke said: "It’s one of the hardest days of racing I’ve had in a long time. This lad [White Rhino] was brilliant there, but nothing can bring away that we’ve lost a friend today in Gesskille and a big member of the team.

"It’s just a sad day all round. We’ve lost a star. It’s very emotional and I’m absolutely gutted for everybody.”

Henry Brooke: "It’s one of the hardest days of racing I’ve had in a long time" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Trained by Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, Gesskille was being talked up as a Grand National horse for the spring, although he was far from one dimensional as connections had made a series of raids to Auteuil, landing two Listed chases along the way. He won eight of his 24 starts, finishing second six times and third on three occasions.

Guerriero said: "It was horrible, I'd rather swap them round and not have a winner but have Gesskille back. He was the stable star, he literally put us on the map and he's been amazing. To lose him is just so, so crap. That's racing unfortunately."

Cheltenham racecourse released a statement in the wake of Gesskille's death in a race won by Latenightpass. It read: "Gesskille was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals during our sixth race, but sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections."

