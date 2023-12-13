'The sport needs a cultural change' - British racing's outdated working environment must be challenged says stable staff boss

British racing's outdated working culture needs radical change according to stable staff trade union boss George McGrath after the release of a distressing report into reoccurring themes of sexual misconduct and bullying within the sport over a five-year period.

The BHA apologised as it revealed its first dedicated safeguarding system had investigated 350 human welfare concerns since its launch in 2018 – 26 per cent were for sexual misconduct and 41 per cent of those were relating to serious sexual offences, rape and attempted rape.

McGrath, who heads the National Association of Racing Staff (NARS), welcomed the new programme which includes the introduction of mandatory criminal record checks – known as DBS checks – by 2026, following a consultation launched in the summer, in addition to rolling out improved reporting systems and specialist education programmes for jockeys, trainers and stable staff on behaviour, boundaries and consent.

He said: "There's been an issue with the culture within racing from the time I joined in 1985. The sport has been slow to change its working practices and culture at the same speed as society. There's a lot of things that happen every day that would not be tolerated in an office or any other walk of life.

"It does have to be contextualised. We're talking about people that may have left education at an early age or away from home for the first time with easy access to alcohol and drugs, like any walk of life. They're in a workplace which may not have kept pace with the changes in society across the last 20, 30 or 40 years – it's a perfect storm.

"My one message would be to talk and report. Otherwise we can't change anything and Bryony Frost is the best example of that – she stood up and said this is not acceptable and that's when we start to instigate changes. We need a cultural change – our sport isn't broken or bad but it needs to get better."

A review of racecourse accommodation for the sport's workforce was also highlighted in the strategy after years of scrutiny from McGrath. He slammed Haydock last summer when staff had to share rooms in a hostel after racing, but a digital booking process is hoped to be implemented by January 2025.

The National Trainers Federation (NTF) issued a statement supporting the requirement for improved measures. It highlighted its mandatory safeguarding training, joint-policies with NARS to promote good working environments and Lycetts Team Champion awards as areas it already works to raise standards.

The statement added: "The findings that the BHA has published are a cause for significant concern and tell us that more work is essential. This is something in which everyone in British racing has a role to play and we're fully supportive of the announcement of the new BHA strategy. We're committed to working alongside our industry colleagues to ensure that the safest possible environment exists for everyone in our sport."

If you need help, support or witness or experience any unacceptable behaviour, please report it to respect@britishhorseracing.com, or call the BHA’s confidential reporting service, RaceWISE on 08000 852 580