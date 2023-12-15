Kia Joorabchian aiming for 'long-term stability' after appointing David Egan as new first-choice rider

David Egan has signed a two-year contract to ride as first jockey for Amo Racing, with owner Kia Joorabchian saying that the move will “help us develop long-term stability as a team”.

Egan, 24, becomes the third rider to hold the top position for Joorabchian and takes over from Kevin Stott, whose one-year deal was not renewed in September. Before Stott, Rossa Ryan had ridden as retained rider for Amo Racing, before his contract ended in 2022.

Joorabchian said: “I’m very pleased to announce David as our first jockey. We have had a brilliant ongoing relationship over the years and used David consistently on our horses, going back to Mojo Star’s brilliant second in the [2021] Derby. We now feel it’s the perfect time to consolidate our team and having David on board will be a valuable addition.

“David is a talented, ambitious jockey with experience at the top of the sport having won races of the highest calibre all over the world, and growing up as Roger Varian’s stable jockey has given him invaluable experience and maturity. Aware of the size of our organisation, we must implement systems to ensure longevity and I have tremendous confidence in this decision.

“Having David on board for the next two years will help us develop long-term stability as a team. I would also like to thank Roger for his tremendous support, confidence and blessing in this decision.”

Egan was champion apprentice in 2017 and rode as retained jockey for Saudi owner Prince AA Faisal from the start of 2020 until July 2022. He has also ridden as first jockey to Varian, with his major victories including the St Leger and Irish St Leger on Eldar Eldarov.

He said: “I’m delighted to have signed a two-year contract with Amo Racing. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Roger and Hanako Varian, and all the Varian Stable team.

“They have been like family to me since I first started in racing, and I’d just like to thank them for their friendship and support over the last seven years.”

King Of Steel: Amo Racing flagbearer Credit: Edward Whitaker

Joorabchian has rapidly expanded Amo Racing since 2020 and enjoyed his best season in 2023. The owner was represented by 58 winners from 391 runners in Britain, while in the US he has had 27 winners from 113 runners.

The likes of Norfolk Stakes winner Valiant Force and Group 1 Phoenix Stakes scorer Bucanero Fuerte landed major prizes for the owner in Britain and Ireland, while Affirmative Lady and the ill-fated New York Thunder were Grade 2 winners in the US. However, it was King Of Steel who led the way for Amo Racing with victories in the Group 1 Champion Stakes and Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, as well as finishing second in the Derby.

Joorabchian has also continued to invest into horseracing in Britain and abroad this year, spending £2.6 million on 14 yearlings at the Tattersalls October yearling sales – having previously complained of unfair treatment by the sales company – and over $3m at the US yearling sales, including $1.1m on a colt by Quality Road.

The owner also confirmed in October that he was closing the NFT element of his metaverse project Omnihorse and rebranding the organisation Helix Derby, with the focus pivoting to online gaming.

Amo's previous retained riders

Rossa Ryan

Appointed to ride as Amo Racing's first jockey in August 2020, Ryan was aboard many of the owner's leading early lights such as Group 3 winners Lullaby Moon and Go Bears Go, as well as Group 2 scorer Persian Force. However, Ryan announced live on ITV racing in August 2022 that he was no longer retained, leading to confusion when Joorabchian stated the opposite. Ryan officially left the role shortly after, but has continued to ride for Amo, including winning the Norfolk Stakes.

Kevin Stott

Filled the vacancy of retained rider for Amo Racing in March this year having left his position as stable jockey for Kevin Ryan the previous autumn. Stott enjoyed numerous successes for Joorabchian this year, most notably a Royal Ascot win on King Of Steel and guiding Bucanero Fuerte to become Amo Racing's first Group 1 winner in the Phoenix Stakes. Stott's contract was not renewed in September.

