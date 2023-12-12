Gordon Elliott: trainer limit on handicap runners would be 'ridiculous' and 'very unfair on owners'

Capping the number of runners a trainer can have in Class 1 and 2 handicaps to four would be “ridiculous”, according to trainer Gordon Elliott , who argued the BHA’s proposal was unfair and potentially damaging to the long-term health of British racing.

Elliott, who saddled 14 of the 20 runners in last month’s Troytown Chase at Navan, would be among the trainers most impacted should a limit be brought in by the BHA, having sent out more than four runners in three of the last four Grand Nationals and in two handicap hurdles at last season’s Cheltenham Festival.

However, the proposal, which is being consulted on by British racing, was described as being “music to my ears” by Grand National-winning trainer Richard Newland, who has lobbied the BHA for restrictions on larger stables to maintain the competitiveness of jump racing.

The Racing Post revealed on Monday that the BHA had written to groups across the sport to seek their views on limiting the number of horses a trainer could run in top-tier handicaps. No limits would apply in weight-for-age races, or on how many runners owners could have.

Elliott has repeatedly flexed his yard's muscles in British handicaps. In last year’s Grand National he ran five horses, while he saddled seven in 2022 and 11 in 2019. The trainer also sent out five runners in this year’s Coral Cup and six in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The trainer said on Tuesday that numerical dominance by a small number of stables was not a new phenomenon, and added that bringing in the proposal would only alienate owners.

“I think it's ridiculous,” Elliott said. “How can you tell a trainer he can only run four horses in a race if he is training for six different owners? I think there are bigger problems in the world than opening a can of worms like this.

“We're not stopping horses from running in [British] races. I'm trying to support these races for the racecourses and the sponsors. It's the owners that own the horses. You can't stop owners from having runners – if you go down that road you're getting into very tricky territory.

“These people are investing an awful lot of money into the game and without them, where would we be? Are we going to be asked to decide which owner's horses can and can't run? That doesn't sit very comfortably with me. It's not fair on the owners and it's not fair on the whole team.”

He added: “It's not my fault or Willie Mullins' or Henry de Bromhead's we have the horses. I've worked hard for everything I have. Twenty years ago all the good horses were in England and the chances are it will go full circle in ten years' time again, but it's very unfair on owners and trainers if they go down this road.”

Asked to comment on the potential move on Monday, a BHA spokesperson said: “From time to time the BHA will contact stakeholders for views on various issues. We would not comment on speculation around private discussions."

In the summer, the National Trainers Federation (NTF) released statistics showing the number of trainers in Britain had dropped by over 100 in the last decade. In response, the BHA held meetings with small and medium-sized trainers to allow them to voice their concerns.

Among those to attend the BHA-NTF meetings was Newland, who also proposed to senior figures at the BHA in a separate get-together that limits should be placed on Irish-trained horses in lower grade jumps races.

Newland, who has diversified to include Flat horses in his operation due to his concerns about British jump racing, said: “I really hope the proposal goes through. It was music to my ears and I would say it’s the same for almost all jumps enthusiasts in this country as well.

“The dominance of a handful of stables is not a healthy position for the sport and, to my mind, it is essential this goes through. The unhealthy dominance of Irish horses in UK racing and the idea that you can run ten, 12 or 14 horses in a race that’s not what racegoers want to see. That’s not competitive or good for the sport.

“It’s encouraging that our concerns are being listened to and that there is some brave thinking and actions being taken off the back of it.”

