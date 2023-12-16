'He could win at the top level now' - Broadway Boy slashed for Cheltenham Festival targets after impressive display

Connections of Broadway Boy will no doubt hope his purple patch at Cheltenham stretches to the festival in March after he justified favouritism in the £100,000 3m2f handicap chase.

The five-year-old recorded his third victory from four starts at the track when staying on well to deny Threeunderthrufive, with last year's Betfair Chase winner Protektorat finishing third.

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies suggested he could be aimed at the National Hunt Chase, for which he was cut to 10-1 (from 16) by Betfair, or the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, for which he is 16-1.

"His jumping was brilliant on the whole, but he made three mistakes down the back and if it wasn’t for those he would have won quite easily. He's very tough," said Twiston-Davies.

“He's taken us a bit by surprise as for a five-year-old to be this good is quite something, but we like being surprised. I think everybody would think he could win at the top level now."

After finishing second to Flooring Porter on his second start over fences, Broadway Boy won a Listed novice chase by 20 lengths at the track last month, after which connections decided to throw him in at the deep end in handicap company.

"We're always looking for big money and this race was worth a lot of money," said Twiston-Davies. “We certainly like pitching novice chasers against experienced horses when we can. We have done all our lives and we've earned a lot of money doing that."

Albert Bartlett aim

Nicky Henderson described the Grade 2 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle as a "crazy step" towards the Cheltenham Festival for the inexperienced Shanagh Bob but it proved to be successful.

The five-year-old was sent off 15-8 favourite after an impressive display on his debut over hurdles and stayed on strongly to defeat Destroytheevidence by a length and a quarter under Nico de Boinville. He was trimmed to 20-1 for the festival's Albert Bartlett.

Shanagh Bob: Grade 2 winner on second start over hurdles Credit: Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

Henderson said: "I thought this was a crazy step, but it has worked, and he's got to stay in this company from here on in. If he can make the Albert Bartlett that would be lovely. I know Joe [Donnelly, owner] would like to, and so would I.

“Nico has gone down the positive route on a young horse who doesn’t know a lot. He's been brave on him as well as helping him all the way. He only looked as if he was going to win at the end. He's done very well and there's a lot of improvement to come."

Breakthrough moment

Jack Jones celebrated his first Cheltenham winner with An Bradan Feasa in the 2m1f Triumph Trial.

Mary-Ann Middleton's runner chased home Burdett Road last month and proved too good here when galloping three lengths clear of Balboa.

Jones, one of Newmarket's youngest trainers at the age of 28, said: "I’ve been coming here for as long as I can remember. To have a runner here a month ago was the stuff of dreams, and for him to do it like that I’m speechless."

An Bradan Feasa is likely be aimed at the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Ultima aim

Jonjo O'Neill suggested the Ultima Handicap Chase at the festival could be a target for Are U Wise To That following his comprehensive victory in the 3m1½f novice handicap chase.

Drought ends

Madara gave Gloucestershire trainer Sophie Leech a first winner at Cheltenham since 2016 in the 2m½f handicap chase under Harry Cobden.

