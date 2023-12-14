Racing Post logo
Frankie Dettori: 'If I was young again I wouldn't ride in Britain - we're lacking massively compared to the rest of the world'

Frankie Dettori in a relaxed mood at Santa Anita
Frankie Dettori: racing's greatest showman is continuing his career in CaliforniaCredit: Edward Whitaker

Frankie Dettori issued a rallying call on Thursday to leading jockeys and trainers, challenging them to roll up their sleeves and do more to get out there and sell the sport in his absence.

The I’m A Celebrity contestant and Sports Personality of the Year nominee has carried the sport’s flagging public profile for much of the last 30 years and he called on racing's participants to channel their inner Frankie and do a better job of promoting the sport, adding if he were a young rider now British racing had fallen so far behind, he would not consider starting a career here.

Asked who might succeed him as the face of the sport, he said: "I don't know, maybe we'll have to wait ten years to find out, but there's loads of young jockeys that can become household names. I didn't start like this. When I started Willie Carson was the most flamboyant person in the sport, but it took a lot of work to get to this position.

Stuart RileyReporter

Published on 14 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 19:31, 14 December 2023

