'I was lucky to escape' - fortune favours Fugitif as local trainer Richard Hobson ends Cheltenham curse

So often had Fugitif and Richard Hobson endured the frustrations of second at Cheltenham that it seemed almost certain turning for home they would once again be fighting for the places, but with a storming finish their luck completely changed in the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup.

The local trainer had filled the runner-up spot 11 times in a seven-year search for glory at the home of jump racing but fortune favoured Hobson as his runner miraculously avoided a mid-race scare – described as a lucky escape by Gavin Sheehan – and rallied to pip Il Ridoto by a short head.

Sheehan only two weeks ago delivered a riding masterclass when landing the Coral Gold Cup aboard Datsalrightgino, but all of his preconceived plans were dismissed as Il Ridoto set an unlikely frantic pace under Bryony Frost. She set perfect fractions aboard her most famous partner Frodon when winning this race in 2018 and gradually extended her lead over the field in the back straight, with only Frero Banbou sticking close.

It also meant the front two were away from the trouble at the fourth-last fence as So Scottish and Railway Hurricane tumbled into the path of Hobson’s 13-2 hope. Quick reactions from Sheehan salvaged Fugitif’s chance but the trainer confessed to thinking the race had been lost.

Il Ridoto traded as short as 1.12 in running on the Betfair Exchange after going clear of the fading Frero Banbou off the home turn. Yet Fugitif started to narrow the gap as he charged up the straight and in the final stride he was able to pass the gallant front-runner.

After a short wait for the photo-finish announcement, Carl Hinchy, Dr Emad Hussain and their crew burst into celebration. On three occasions Fugitif had finished runner-up at Cheltenham, including at the festival in March, but this was his day.

“He’s been knocking on the door, finishing second and fourth last time, and this will mean a lot to Richard and his team," said Sheehan.

“I was lucky to escape [at four out]. I got away from it but it could have been a completely different story. It wasn’t the tactics we spoke about beforehand. I went through every scenario before the race and that wasn’t one of them. I thought I was too far back but at the same time my horse was too keen last time – you’ve got to judge your own horse and that’s what I did.

“When I started turning in I thought I might get second or third, then jumping the second-last it became apparent that I was in with a big shout. I thought it was going to be a long way to the line and he knows how to finish second. We needed luck but to be fair to the horse he’s brilliant.”

Hinchy, a somewhat outspoken figure on social media, was among a raucous group of owners who mobbed the winning trainer moments after their first glance after the result was confirmed.

This was the biggest moment in Hobson’s training career. Like many, he has experienced the challenges of training in the current climate, with his string at Bobble Barn Farm reduced to 14 this season.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “After 11 seconds you wonder if it's ever going to happen. We’ve been running at the top end, though – we’ve not come here with a well-handicapped horse. We’ve tried to punch above our weight and it’s just taken time. We got there in the end.

“At the top of the hill I thought he was creeping into it, then he had to get by the horses who fell and I thought that put an end to it. He’s owned by some great people and they deserved a good win like that.

“It’s unbelievable, absolutely incredible. You keep trying and working and it’s a team effort from everyone involved.”

Connections named the Fleur de Lys Chase at Lingfield’s Winter Million fixture on January 21 as a likely next step for Fugitif and Paddy Power installed him at 25-1 for the Ryanair Chase.

Hobson added: “He’s going to go up [in the weights] after this to the mid-150s, so you really are in the big game. Conditions races are going to be the way forward.”

The highly admirable Il Ridoto finished nine and a half lengths clear of his long-time pursuer Frero Banbou, who kept on for third. Thunder Rock, the 3-1 favourite, was pulled up before four out.

