'He got a whip ban - I wasn't annoyed but at an award ceremony he got ride of the season and I said it wasn't even legal!'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

It has become increasingly clear that the government ministers and the Gambling Commission are determined to pursue their blunt and crude policies and are in complete denial of the appalling negative and destructive consequences of these catastrophic policies

Champion Flat trainer John Gosden accuses the government of failing racing ahead of Monday's affordability checks debate

'The government is in complete denial of the appalling consequences of these catastrophic policies'

If it's a case that to promote long-term growth we have to commit a certain percentage of our revenue to prize-money then so be it, but it needs to be more than just a short-term fix with things continuing to head in the wrong direction

Goodwood's chief executive Adam Waterworth on Peter Savill's prize-money plan

'It needs to be more than just a short-term fix' - Goodwood chief executive on Peter Savill's prize-money plan

We didn't see how it happened on the plane but his name plate on the headcollar was broken, so I think he had a fight with the other horse in the stall

Trainer Hidetaka Otonashi on a mid-flight incident for his Saudi Cup runner

'I think he had a fight with the other horse' - leading Japan hope set for $20m Saudi Cup bid despite in-flight dust-up

I remember Patrick Mullins gave Rathvinden a cracking ride and had hardly touched him with the whip until he landed over the last and hit him about ten times and he got a whip ban for it. I wasn't annoyed but the funny thing was at one of the award ceremonies later in the year he got 'ride of the season' and I said 'it wasn't even a legal ride!'

Anthony Honeyball recalls when his Ms Parfois finished second in the 2018 National Hunt Chase

Kilbeg King 'has a very decent chance' of turning the tables on Willie and Patrick Mullins at Cheltenham

The government is clear in its white paper and even quotes a figure as to what the negative impact could be on racing's funding. It has brought this on itself. It's not a neutral observer watching events unfold, it's the architect

Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) chief executive Michael Dugher blamed the government for the current situation regarding affordability checks

BGC chief: 'The government has brought this on itself. It's not a neutral observer - it's the architect'

He'd have been first or second in the King George and I honestly think he'd have won it. It was a hell of a performance for his first run of the season and as good a trial as you would've seen. Then he did that at Newbury and I think we come into it on a really good stride. He came out of Newbury really well and I'd say he's never looked so well

Nicky Henderson is confident of a good showing from Shishkin in the Cheltenham Gold Cup

'He's never looked so well' - Nicky Henderson convinced Shishkin has what it takes to deny Galopin Des Champs a Gold Cup repeat

I've never had a runner in the National before and I'm getting too old to do it much longer. The Gold Cup is very, very doubtful. He'll go straight to the Grand National, it's as simple as that. He's improved a lot this season and let's hope I'm doing the right thing in giving him a long break

Gary Moore planning to send runaway Welsh National winner Nassalam straight to the Aintree showpiece

'This plan makes sense' - Nassalam to skip Gold Cup as Gary Moore targets Aintree glory with first Grand National runner

We all remember Red Rum and I saw him at Ayr in 1974 for his Scottish National win there. Then there was L'Escargot, and Crisp as well as Spanish Steps. They're all horses that I remember who made the race great. Having a horse like Threeunderthrufive with a chance to follow them, you've really got to consider it

Owner Max McNeill dreaming of Grand National glory with Ascot winner Threeunderthrufive

Dreaming big - owner Max McNeill eyeing Grand National double with stars Threeunderthrufive and Where It All Began

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.