Kilbeg King 'has a very decent chance' of turning the tables on Willie and Patrick Mullins at Cheltenham
Six years after losing out narrowly to a National Hunt Chase winner whose rider was banned for overuse of the whip, Will Biddick and Anthony Honeyball are itching to set the record straight at Cheltenham next month.
Patrick Mullins was suspended for six days for using the stick "above the permitted level and without giving his horse time to respond from the last fence" when landing the longest race of the festival for his father Willie on Rathvinden in 2018.
Biddick stayed within the then rules on Honeyball's Ms Parfois, who led briefly in the final 75 yards and was beaten just half a length into second place at the line.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 23 February 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 16:00, 23 February 2024
- 'One for the future' - David Pipe to start exciting new six-figure French import in Cheltenham Festival Grade 1
- Watch: Nicky Henderson's horse-by-horse guide to the Cheltenham Festival
- 'We’re probably edging towards the Grand Annual' - Madara's Cheltenham Festival target a little clearer
- Five horses who can book their ticket to Cheltenham with a win on Saturday
- 'Our secret weapon' - Nicky Henderson picks out 12-1 shot as his handicapper to watch at the Cheltenham Festival
- 'One for the future' - David Pipe to start exciting new six-figure French import in Cheltenham Festival Grade 1
- Watch: Nicky Henderson's horse-by-horse guide to the Cheltenham Festival
- 'We’re probably edging towards the Grand Annual' - Madara's Cheltenham Festival target a little clearer
- Five horses who can book their ticket to Cheltenham with a win on Saturday
- 'Our secret weapon' - Nicky Henderson picks out 12-1 shot as his handicapper to watch at the Cheltenham Festival