Kilbeg King 'has a very decent chance' of turning the tables on Willie and Patrick Mullins at Cheltenham

Six years after losing out narrowly to a National Hunt Chase winner whose rider was banned for overuse of the whip, Will Biddick and Anthony Honeyball are itching to set the record straight at Cheltenham next month.

Patrick Mullins was suspended for six days for using the stick "above the permitted level and without giving his horse time to respond from the last fence" when landing the longest race of the festival for his father Willie on Rathvinden in 2018.

Biddick stayed within the then rules on Honeyball's Ms Parfois , who led briefly in the final 75 yards and was beaten just half a length into second place at the line.