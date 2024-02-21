Dreaming big - owner Max McNeill eyeing Grand National double with stars Threeunderthrufive and Where It All Began

Max McNeill is dreaming of landing a memorable Grand National double with two of his stars and believes Threeunderthrufive could be a perfect candidate for Aintree glory in April.

The leading owner enjoyed a notable weekend when the Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old emerged as a strong Randox Grand National fancy with success at Ascot before Where It All Began set up a possible Irish National tilt when he stormed to victory in Punchestown's National Trial.

Threeunderthrufive is one of just seven British-trained runners featuring in the first 34 horses in the Grand National at this stage and is a general 25-1 shot behind the well-supported favourite Vanillier .