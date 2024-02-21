Dreaming big - owner Max McNeill eyeing Grand National double with stars Threeunderthrufive and Where It All Began
Max McNeill is dreaming of landing a memorable Grand National double with two of his stars and believes Threeunderthrufive could be a perfect candidate for Aintree glory in April.
The leading owner enjoyed a notable weekend when the Paul Nicholls-trained nine-year-old emerged as a strong Randox Grand National fancy with success at Ascot before Where It All Began set up a possible Irish National tilt when he stormed to victory in Punchestown's National Trial.
Threeunderthrufive is one of just seven British-trained runners featuring in the first 34 horses in the Grand National at this stage and is a general 25-1 shot behind the well-supported favourite Vanillier.
Published on 21 February 2024
Last updated 17:35, 21 February 2024
- A lot of nervous trainers are relying on Hewick - the big talking points after Grand National weights were revealed
- Irish dominance doesn't detract from National spectacle - so roll on Saturday's Bobbyjo for quickfire Aintree clues
- Higher mark than ten-year average likely to be needed to sneak into new-look 34-runner Grand National
- Who has the handicapper let in lightly in the Grand National? Our ratings experts have their say
- Gordon Elliott to aim 'eight or ten' at Grand National but last year's first-fence faller Galvin 'looks well in' and could be the pick
