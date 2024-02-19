Racing Post logo
Grand National festival
premium

'This plan makes sense' - Nassalam to skip Gold Cup as Gary Moore targets Aintree glory with first Grand National runner

Nassalam: jumps the last in isolation
Nassalam: will head straight to Aintree according to Gary MooreCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Gary Moore will resist the temptation of targeting the Gold Cup with Nassalam to give him the best chance of winning the Randox Grand National in a £1 million showdown set to be dominated by runners from Ireland.

John and Yvonne Stone's exciting seven-year-old will be kept fresh for a shot at the world's most famous steeplechase at Aintree, fulfilling a lifelong dream for Moore, who in 30 years as a trainer has never had a runner in the race.

Nassalam is expected to be one of only a handful of home challengers set to make the final field of 34, reduced from 40 this year, with the Grand National weights released on Tuesday.

Read the full story

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 19 February 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 19:23, 19 February 2024

