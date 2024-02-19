'This plan makes sense' - Nassalam to skip Gold Cup as Gary Moore targets Aintree glory with first Grand National runner

Gary Moore will resist the temptation of targeting the Gold Cup with Nassalam to give him the best chance of winning the Randox Grand National in a £1 million showdown set to be dominated by runners from Ireland.

John and Yvonne Stone's exciting seven-year-old will be kept fresh for a shot at the world's most famous steeplechase at Aintree, fulfilling a lifelong dream for Moore, who in 30 years as a trainer has never had a runner in the race.

Nassalam is expected to be one of only a handful of home challengers set to make the final field of 34, reduced from 40 this year, with the Grand National weights released on Tuesday.