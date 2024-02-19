'This plan makes sense' - Nassalam to skip Gold Cup as Gary Moore targets Aintree glory with first Grand National runner
Gary Moore will resist the temptation of targeting the Gold Cup with Nassalam to give him the best chance of winning the Randox Grand National in a £1 million showdown set to be dominated by runners from Ireland.
John and Yvonne Stone's exciting seven-year-old will be kept fresh for a shot at the world's most famous steeplechase at Aintree, fulfilling a lifelong dream for Moore, who in 30 years as a trainer has never had a runner in the race.
Nassalam is expected to be one of only a handful of home challengers set to make the final field of 34, reduced from 40 this year, with the Grand National weights released on Tuesday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 19 February 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 19:23, 19 February 2024
- 'I'd bloody love to win the National again' - Iron Bridge set for Haydock trial as Jonjo O'Neill assembles his Aintree team
- The Grand National trends-buster: joint-favourite Mahler Mission will bid to defy stats and head to Aintree without a run this year
- Five horses who may be overpriced in the early Grand National ante-post market
- 'The 26 entries are for 14 different owners' - Gordon Elliott could field biggest ever Grand National team
- 'He's coming alive' - Corach Rambler camp confident of bold showing in bid for repeat Grand National triumph
- 'I'd bloody love to win the National again' - Iron Bridge set for Haydock trial as Jonjo O'Neill assembles his Aintree team
- The Grand National trends-buster: joint-favourite Mahler Mission will bid to defy stats and head to Aintree without a run this year
- Five horses who may be overpriced in the early Grand National ante-post market
- 'The 26 entries are for 14 different owners' - Gordon Elliott could field biggest ever Grand National team
- 'He's coming alive' - Corach Rambler camp confident of bold showing in bid for repeat Grand National triumph