'We know where State Man is - we can beat him again' - bullish Nicky Henderson confident before Champion Hurdle rematch

Nicky Henderson's confidence in Constitution Hill has not been dented by the high-class performances from chief rival State Man as the top trainer bullishly talked up his chances before a week of seismic clashes with the big guns from the Willie Mullins stable at the Cheltenham Festival.

Constitution Hill had a nine-length advantage over State Man in last season's Unibet Champion Hurdle and he is a general 1-4 chance to repeat the result, with Henderson reporting an "exceptional" piece of work by the defending champion with less than three weeks to go until the showdown on March 12.

A dirty scope meant Michael Buckley's seven-year-old missed a prep run on Trials day at Cheltenham and the trainer said he was the only horse in his star-studded team of festival hopes to require a final piece of serious work in preparation, with Henderson considering racecourse gallops next week.

Meanwhile, State Man has advanced his reputation since his Constitution Hill defeat, most recently recording his best performance on Racing Post Ratings when an easy winner of the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. It was not a performance, though, which worried Henderson.

Joking to members of the media at a Jockey Club-organised press visit, he said: "It's not called the Dublin Racing Festival, it's called the Willie Mullins racing festival! I don't know what they'll do, but I thought State Man looked the same horse to me.

"He's a very good horse, there's no doubt about that, and he gets the job done but we've beaten him once so I think we can beat him again. He only beat First Street a length and a quarter in the County Hurdle and we were giving him weight. We know where he is.

"Constitution Hill is just the ultimate professional. You can do anything with him, it doesn't matter how fast they go – if they want to go quick, fine, if they want to go slow then we might go on."

Henderson has made contact with a number of racecourses to help fine-tune the sport's most exciting talent ahead of his big day but had no concerns as he eyes a record-extending tenth Champion Hurdle win.

The trainer added: "Constitution Hill is the only horse left I'd really like to do some major work with because he hasn't run since Christmas. We had a couple of weeks off and I'd like to have an away day. Everywhere's a possibility. We're exactly where we want to be and exactly where we were this time last season. He was exceptional last Saturday, although admittedly it was very foggy.

"He's very professional, that's the secret to him. He's got that laid-back attitude, he can slop around but then you wake him up tell him come on and he'll come alive. It's very easy to mind him. He's so fast and low over his hurdles and deadly accurate, which you have to be. The margin for error for these hurdlers is so low, you can't be an inch out. He was last year but the only reason he got away with it was because he was a fresh horse – not many horses would've survived that but he did because he wasn't remotely tired."

Henderson has called upon the experience of 20-time champion jockey Sir Anthony McCoy in Jonbon's quest to reverse last season's Arkle form with the Mullins-trained El Fabiolo in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. The eight-year-old was five-and-a-half-lengths behind El Fabiolo last season and suffered a shock defeat to Elixir De Nutz in the rescheduled Clarence House Chase in his warm-up for Cheltenham.

"He's in very good form, he schooled over ten fences on Thursday and was great," added the Lambourn trainer. "AP said he was really good and he'd love to ride him himself, of the all the horses around I know that's the horse he'd love to ride. He'd suit Jonbon, anyone can ride him but he does take bit of knowing. He tests you. AP has watched him school as well hundreds of times.

"They're going to go some gallop which would suit us. Edwardstone looked bloody good at Newbury and that's not a bad thing as we may have had to make the running. He had a bit of a harder race than you thought, from a betting angle, at Cheltenham but until he made a mistake down the back he'd done every nicely."

