'The government is in complete denial of the appalling consequences of these catastrophic policies'

It has become increasingly clear that the government ministers and the Gambling Commission are determined to pursue their blunt and crude policies and are in complete denial of the appalling negative and destructive consequences of these catastrophic policies. We do not question their zealous intent, but they will fail the very people they are trying to protect.

They are oblivious to their failure to distinguish between a bet on horseracing, which requires considerable knowledge and reasoning, and a bet on a gaming app casino. We all know the smartphone alone is very addictive but with all the bright colours and roulette wheels, it is irresistible. This is very much a new modern disease that has changed the face of gambling.

Affordability checks are not protecting the 'problem gambler'. Prohibition did not stop people drinking, it created bootlegging speakeasies and crime. If someone wants to drink or bet, they will find a way.

This is exactly what is happening now with a massive switch to the offshore online internet-based gambling websites. A convenient place for organised crime to launder money sometimes in tandem with crypto currencies. The problem gambler will be welcome there but they have no protection and will be more vulnerable than ever.

The fact that the Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes and the executive director Tim Miller purport to be in complete denial of this factor is disingenuous. Although I doubt they read the Racing Post, the special report on the black market in Thursday's edition should be sent to every member of the Gambling Commission as well as Lucy Frazer, the culture secretary. Similarly, the report by the Hong Kong Jockey Club and the PWC report should be compulsory reading for all of them.

The betting operators themselves are no innocents in this matter. They have cynically used affordability checks to close accounts that were consistently beating SPs and they only want low staking consistent losers.

The levy based on bookmakers profits is therefore based on punters' losses, an unconscionable fact. It should be government policy to return it to turnover, a cleaner and fairer mechanism.

During the debate on Monday there will be many claims that the government and Gambling Commission are listening to our industry's concerns.

There will be waffle that affordability checks can be made less frictionless which is unrealistic. Meanwhile, the warnings concerning the unregulated markets go unheeded. But of course, the Gambling Commission has no jurisdiction and is unable to enforce anything against the unlicensed online offshore entities.

No wonder the government and Gambling Commission are in denial of the facts. Meanwhile, those they aspire to protect are exposed to more danger and another great British industry is inadvertently sent into a rapid decline.

The Racing Post has been urging racing fans, bettors and professionals in the UK to contact their local MP to participate in the parliamentary debate on affordability checks. There are two ways you can do this:

1. By following the instructions at racingdebate.eaction.org.uk/email . This is a simple online service set up by British racing that enables you to find out who your MP is and send them a letter which has been prepared by the BHA on behalf of racing fans and bettors.

racingdebate.eaction.org.uk/email 2. If you would prefer to contact your MP via your own email account or via written letter, you can find the name of your MP and their contact details by simply entering your postcode on the parliament website here .

Read these next:

BGC chief: 'The government has brought this on itself. It's not a neutral observer - it's the architect'

One in seven - study warns of racing job losses 'on a terrible scale' as a result of affordability checks

Gambling Commission announces pilot scheme for enhanced tier of affordability checks in response to consultation feedback

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.