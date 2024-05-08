'We go there very hopeful' - will Never So Brave transfer classy juvenile form into handicap company?

Sir Michael Stoute has made a quiet start to the season but Never So Brave could be a good thing in this three-year-old handicap.

Stoute has had one winner in 2024 from just 13 runners, the solitary success coming when Never So Brave easily brushed aside his rivals when getting off the mark at the third attempt at Thirsk last month. That win was highly impressive, but it is his juvenile form that makes his case look rock-solid.

He ran with great credit when second behind both Ancient Wisdom and Vandeek, beaten just three-quarters of a length by the latter. Those efforts are high-class when you consider Ancient Wisdom impressively landed the Futurity Trophy last October and Vandeek emerged as the leading sprinting juvenile with victories in the Prix Morny and Middle Park.

Never So Brave enters handicap company off a mark of 94 and he could be a Group horse thrown in at the weights. The market has caught on to this and he is the red-hot favourite.

One who could challenge him is the Roger Varian-trained Dashing Darcey , who was on a roll on the all-weather at the end of last year and returned from a 121-day absence when going down by a neck at Newbury.

He'll strip a lot fitter for this and has only been nudged up 2lb, while his 1,000 Guineas-winning trainer is in fine form with a 24 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

The pace could be forced by both Celtic Warrior and Nellie Leylax . Both went from the front for game victories last time, but all of Nellie Leylax's four career wins have come on soft ground or worse.

Hugo Palmer's three-pronged attack is led by Grey Cuban , who was an impressive eight-length winner at Wolverhampton last time. Unsurprisingly, Palmer's runners do well at Chester and he's operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate on the Roodee in the last five years.

What they say

Tom Clover, trainer of Witness Stand

He's doing well. We managed to bump into the 2,000 Guineas winner [Notable Speech] last time, but he's sharpened up nicely since and we're looking forward to getting him back on the turf. He was second in the Horris Hill last year and could be a fun horse in top handicaps and Pattern races.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Saeed Suhail, owner of Never So Brave

He won well on his comeback at Thirsk last month and we think this trip and track will be perfect. He has a good draw and we go there very hopeful.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Grey Cuban, Gunfighter and Havanarama

I was very taken by Grey Cuban at Wolverhampton last time. Richard Hannon strongly fancied the second horse and we smashed him. Havanarama is markedly up in grade but deserves to take his chance after his win the other night. I've been very happy with Gunfighter at home in recent weeks and I hope he can become a Britannia horse.

Roger Varian, trainer of Dashing Darcey

He's not badly drawn and we expect the track will play to his strengths. He's been training well.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Celtic Warrior

He won well at Kempton, where he had to battle back. I hope he's fairly well handicapped but it's quite a competitive race. He's got a light weight off 8st 9lb.

