In The Know

Watch: Oaks day preview and tipping show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy

Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens to preview the action on Oaks day at Epsom.

Read these next:

2024 Betfred Oaks at Epsom: the runners, the odds, the verdict   

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

