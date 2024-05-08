'He's a really smart horse and he's improving all the time' - recent winner primed for Dee bid

Do not get hung up on thinking this race is a trial for the Derby, pure and simple.

No winner has gone on to triumph at Epsom since 2003, although Cliffs Of Moher looked set to end the wait until he was caught in the final strides by Wings of Eagles seven years ago.

Cliffs Of Moher: won the Dee Stakes and finished second in the Derby Credit: Alan Crowhurst

But it was a stepping stone to top-level success in 2019 for Circus Maximus, who won three Group 1 mile races subsequently, and — less conventionally — Not So Sleepy (2015), who now features twice on the Fighting Fifth Hurdle roll of honour.

That is symptomatic of a Listed race for lightly raced three-year-old colts and geldings: you don’t know what you will get. And even though it typically attracts a small field, it has had three winners at double-figure odds among the last eight.

It would seem the Gosdens are not sure what they have in God’s Window , whose entries include the St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile and the 1m4f Derby.

He was a 1-14 shot when routing two inferior rivals at Nottingham three weeks ago and is better judged on his third place in the Futurity at Doncaster last autumn.

That was only his second race and he showed definite signs of inexperience. So this colt, from a family that tends to get better with age, can confidently be expected to improve on that very useful form.

So can Jayarebe , an Eclipse entry who is bred to be suited by middle-distances and who made a fine start to his second season when landing the 1m1f Feilden Stakes at Newmarket. Although he has a 3lb penalty as a result, he’ll do better again now he tackles 1m2½f.

The 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas showed all-weather winners must not be underestimated and Bracken’s Laugh impressed in the way he put nearly three lengths between himself and the Gosdens’ Orne over a mile at Chelmsford last month.

Third-placed Capulet shaped very much as though he would do better when stepped up to this sort of trip and it is significant that Aidan O’Brien, who has won eight of the last 11 runnings, is happy to take the winner on again.

He is in the Derby and so is Harper’s Ferry , who is out of Oaks winner Talent and is the sort of strong-travelling colt likely to be seen to advantage round Chester.

What they say

Brian Meehan, trainer of Jayarebe

He's in great shape, he's really come on for Newmarket. The third there won a Listed race on Friday and he's out of a Dalakhani mare, so you wouldn't think the longer trip would be an issue. He's a really smart horse and he's improving all the time.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Bracken’s Laugh

I'm looking forward to it. He's training well and I couldn't be happier with him. It's a very hot race and we'll have to take it on the chin if he's beaten. The good ground will help him get the trip.

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Capulet

We think the step up in trip will suit Capulet, we always thought it would. He ran a nice enough race over a mile at Chelmsford and can hopefully come forward.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of God’s Window

He had no more than a racecourse gallop to win on his comeback at Nottingham and he has worked nicely since. It's a small but select field, but we think the trip will suit him well and he'll learn a lot from it.

Ed Walker, trainer of Harper’s Ferry

He is rated only 88 after his win at Windsor, but we think he’s pretty good and we want to find out where we are with him and whether it’s realistic to be thinking of Epsom. He hasn’t done a lot wrong so far and he did the job nicely last time.

