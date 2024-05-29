'He loves the track' - which of those with a strong course record will prevail in this competitive handicap?

There is a good spread of course winners in this competitive handicap.

Zarabanda has been campaigned at Listed level on each of her last five starts and is one from one at Ripon. Rogue Sea has an identical course record. Cockalorum is three from seven at the track, while Baryshnikov and Ey Up Its The Boss both have a win to their name at the North Yorkshire venue.

Cockalorum is the natural first point of interest as he won this from the front off 1lb higher last season. The nine-year-old is nicely positioned in stall three to grab the lead and shaped okay over a trip that stretched him at monster odds when fifth at Newcastle last time. However, Loyal Touch (stall one) will also want a piece of the early action and this is weaker than the York handicap he contested last time.

Rogue Sea (stall seven) handles cut in the ground and is interesting on his stable debut for Bryan Smart. He recorded his best Racing Post Rating and Topspeed figure at this course last season and has been gelded. Smart is one from three with new recruits, and this lightly raced son of Sea The Stars is out of an Oaks runner-up. This is the first time the trainer has teamed up with Billy Loughnane, and that could be noteworthy as the jockey has a 50 per cent strike-rate (2-4) when riding for owners The Rogues Gallery.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

The ground is soft following 3mm of rain on Tuesday night. Sunny periods and some light showers of 1-2mm of rain were forecast through Wednesday.

Around 2-5mm of rain could hit the track on raceday morning before it turns sunnier in the afternoon.

What they say

Nicola Barron, joint-trainer of Baryshnikov

He's very well. We know he likes Ripon and if there's not much more rain he should give a good account. We missed the Zetland Gold Cup on Monday for this and I hope it pays off.

Bryan Smart, trainer of Rogue Sea

It's his first run for us and we've been really pleased with him since he joined us from Tom Clover. He did really well at the start of his career but then lost his way. He's fresh and now has a good attitude. We're positive about our chances.

Steve Brown, assistant trainer to Julie Camacho, trainer of Titian

He's in good form and we were quite pleased with his last run over a mile. He looks ready for the step back up in trip and he's won twice at around this distance.

Tony Coyle, joint-trainer of Ey Up Its The Boss

We were worried about the trip [1m2f] last time, but he stayed every yard of it. He's fit and loves Ripon, with a win and two seconds there. He should run well and has a chance.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

