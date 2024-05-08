Who will come out on top in the battle between Group 1 contenders in a stellar running of the Ormonde?

This is often one of the stronger Group 3s and this year’s running looks no different as bona fide Group 1 contenders make up the three at the head of the market.

Arrest contested the Derby and the St Leger last season and finished second in the latter at Doncaster. That form would normally be good enough to stand out on Racing Post Ratings in an average Group 3, but he isn’t even in the top two on adjusted figures.

He comes here following a disappointing reappearance in the John Porter at Newbury last month, when he finished six lengths behind Hamish, who has won this race for the last two years. Hamish isn’t back for more though, and Arrest is clearly better than that.

John and Thady Gosden’s runners weren’t firing at that time, but the yard is going along nicely now and Arrest can be expected to bounce back. However, he still needs to improve to get the better of Point Lonsdale, who has contested Group 1s on five of his last seven starts and takes a big drop in class. He was only three lengths behind King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last season and a reproduction of that effort would surely be good enough.

This is an extra three and a half furlongs though, and Point Lonsdale has never raced over this far. His best RPR over a mile and a half is 114 and that probably isn't good enough.

Nevertheless, it is often speed rather than stamina that wins races over staying trips and Point Lonsdale doesn’t lack anything in that department. His class might be enough to score.

The joker in the pack is Deauville Legend, who has contested two Group 1s and finished fourth in the 2022 Melbourne Cup. That is good form in the context of this race.

However, he finished 69 lengths behind Hukum on his last try at the top level in last season’s King George and was below his best when only fourth in a Listed race at Windsor last time.

That was in August last year though, and Deauville Legend might be a different proposition now he returns from a break and is fitted with blinkers for the first time.

If he returns to his best he will be competitive and it will be a surprise if the winner doesn’t come from either him, Arrest or Point Lonsdale. The other four runners are making their way up the ranks after contesting handicaps and look set to struggle.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Arrest hard to resist

Kieran Shoemark bids for a first success on last year’s Chester Vase winner Arrest, who has recently lit up the Limekilns and Waterhall gallops in Newmarket in his work and could be in for a big year.

The son of Frankel has shown he is more at home on a flat track such as today’s, and his main blip came in the Derby, when he did not enjoy the undulations. Understandably, he has not been given an entry in the Group 1 Coronation Cup but does hold a Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes entry at Royal Ascot.

Joint-trainer John Gosden said: “Arrest was in need of the run at Newbury [last time] where he had a very wide draw and they got racing plenty early enough. He’s been training well since then and we're hopeful of a better showing. He won the Chester Vase here last time so he won’t find the track a problem and we're looking forward to the race.”

What they say

James Ferguson, trainer of Deauville Legend

He hasn’t run for a while and he'll improve for the run but I’ve been pleased with him at home and hopefully we have him back to the form he was in as a three-year-old. He had colic when he got back from Australia but he’s fine again now and this step up in trip should suit him.

Ian Williams, trainer of Enemy

He’s come back from his races in the Middle East in good form but has always found a Group race at home just beyond him. That said, he’ll enjoy going around Chester and he’ll run his usual solid race I’m sure.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of L’Astronome

It’s a deep renewal. He has to run up to his very best to be competitive but on Racing Post Ratings his best run was when he ran at Chester on his first start for us. We didn’t think he stayed last time at Newbury and he has a nice draw.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Point Lonsdale

He ran well when sixth in the Sheema Classic. He has never gone this far out in trip before but hopefully it will suit him. He seems in good form.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read more:

'He has a fantastic draw' - who fancies his chances in tricky handicap sprint?

'We go there very hopeful' - will Never So Brave transfer classy juvenile form into handicap company?

'He's a really smart horse and he's improving all the time' - recent winner primed for Dee bid

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.