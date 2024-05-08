'He has a fantastic draw' - who fancies his chances in tricky handicap sprint?

The first half-furlong of a sprint handicap is always vital and that is only amplified at Chester as the first bend is almost immediate.

There is little time to assume an advantageous prominent position if you are drawn wide and crucially three of the likely pace angles are in the high numbers.

Bullet sprinter Night On Earth (stall 12) made all over the fastest straight five furlongs in the game at Epsom last time, doing well to dart across to the stands’ side rail from trap four.

He now reverts to one of the sharpest turning tracks in the country and is situated close to fellow front-runners Changeofmind (ten) and Radio Goo Goo (eight). Punters who have supported these runners will likely know their fate early in the race.

The other bankable early pace comes from Democracy Dilemma , who has been drawn ideally (two). On his previous run at Chester he easily made all from the five box and holds Roman Dragon (stall eight that day) on that form. However, Roman Dragon (stall one) is better berthed now and has improved since. Given his connections, it is likely this has been his major early season target.

The teams associated with Vintage Clarets (stall five), Manila Scouse (seven) and Spoof (nine) were likely in search of the softer ground this meeting usually serves up.

Perhaps events can pan out favourably for amazing veteran Copper Knight (four). The last time the 14-time winner (three of those successes came here) raced on quick ground he was beaten only a length in a better race than this at York off 8lb higher last August. His Beverley return in April should have put him spot on for this.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Robert Cowell, trainer of Democracy Dilemma

He has a fantastic draw in stall two and he’s a previous course-and-distance winner, so there’s plenty to like. Hopefully, he goes in the stalls as he didn’t at Bath last time, although it was a windy day and the stalls were rattling.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Roman Dragon

Five furlongs is not his ideal but the quick ground will help him. Whenever we’ve run over five at Chester before it’s been slow ground and he has a great draw in stall one.

Simon Hodgson, trainer of Clearpoint

He ran a massive race to be fourth at Epsom last time when he got into all sorts of trouble. He’s got a good draw and is racing around a bend on good ground, which is how he likes it. He goes there with a decent chance.

Callum Shepherd, rider of Radio Goo Goo

She was very successful last year, including a win at this meeting when she was better drawn than this time. Stall eight is not the end of the world, however, and she has slipped down the handicap to a competitive mark.

Ian Williams, trainer of Night On Earth

He won very well at Epsom last time when he had a few of these behind him. Hopefully, he can overcome his outside draw.

Alice Haynes, trainer of She’s Centimental

She came out of her win in at Kempton last time in great order and is back to five, but she enjoys going around bends and hopefully can slot in from stall 11.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read more:

'We go there very hopeful' - will Never So Brave transfer classy juvenile form into handicap company?

'He's a really smart horse and he's improving all the time' - recent winner primed for Dee bid

Who will come out on top in the battle between Group 1 contenders in a stellar running of the Ormonde?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.