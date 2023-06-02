'The track will really suit him' - analysis and key quotes for big-field Epsom Dash

You need a horse who suits Epsom for the Dash. The only constant in the race is the track, which is among the fastest five furlongs in the world. Draw biases regularly flip, as what matters most is the ability of a horse to go the pace. Yet the signal produced by course specialists is strong enough to overcome even the most capricious draw bias.

For a neat example, see Caspian Prince. He won the Dash from stall 17 in 2016, then returned a year later and won from stall one.

If you were to consider only course form in this year's race, former winner Mokaatil (three from five at the track) and dual course winner Recon Mission would be high on your list. The latter even has a wing draw in stall one, which somewhat counter-intuitively has been a good place to break from in this race. The stalls here are on stands' side, so those drawn highest are closer to a rail.

There is pace everywhere in the Dash, but especially among the high stalls this year. That is only likely to sweeten the deal for those keen on early favourite Live In The Moment , as he is right on the rail in stall 20. It also shores up my liking for Ancient Times , drawn in 16.

This progressive five-year-old has loads of pace. He won at Musselburgh last year and ran just as well when touched off at Chester. Horses with form at those tracks, among others such as Goodwood and Brighton, have a better than average chance of suiting Epsom. Ancient Times showed plenty of pace at Newmarket on his reappearance. The uphill finish there did not suit him quite as well, but that run was still nearly a career-best. Now race-fit, he deserves plenty of respect. And as a final, important kicker, he won on his only previous visit to Epsom.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Ancient Times 'spot on' for ultra-competitive Dash

Ancient Times, who took well to Epsom when winning a six-furlong handicap at the Surrey track in August 2021, has improved significantly over shorter trips since.

The combination of a favourable high draw in stall 16, plus the 7lb claim of apprentice Kaiya Fraser, make him an interesting proposition for punters on his return for a typically well-contested Dash.

"The track will really suit him and he’s in good form," said trainer Harry Eustace. "His run at Newmarket last month should put him spot on for this."

Eustace acknowledges there is bound to be plenty of hard-luck stories in a 20-runner downhill sprint, but is hopeful his five-year-old can maintain his unbeaten Epsom record.

"It’s the usual lottery, but we’re taking 7lb off with Kaiya Fraser’s claim," Eustace added. "He went down 1lb for Newmarket and with the claim taken into account he’s getting near to the mark he last won off.

"We’re looking forward to it, but he’ll need lots of luck."

What they say

Ed Walker, trainer of Mountain Peak and Came From The Dark

Came From The Dark could go well. He ran a good race at Newmarket, where they didn't go fast enough for him – which is unlikely to be a problem here! He's come down another pound for that and I can see him staying on really well at the finish. Mountain Peak ran a blinder to finish second in this race 12 months ago and he's only 3lb higher this time. He seems in fine form and his disappointing effort at York is not a huge negative as he's never run particularly well on that track – he stepped up considerably on his effort there when going close at Epsom last year and I hope he can do it again.

Robert Cowell, trainer of Clarendon House and Angle Land

I certainly think Clarendon House is worth running in a handicap off his rating. What he does possess is a very high cruising speed, which is essential in these very competitive sprints, especially the really fast ones. He was the last horse off the bridle at York last time and close to hitting the front at the furlong pole before race-rustiness just took its toll. The faster they go, the better for him. I can see why he’s fairly prominent in the betting because he would've needed his first run. Angle Land is an incredibly likeable filly who is very tough and very genuine. She has a massive cruising speed – just like Clarendon House – and a will to win, which is a great recipe. She wins more than just her one or two races a year. She’s still learning the sprinting game and I think she’s improving quite rapidly.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Look Out Louis

He’s really well, and is back on his favoured ground. We’ve always been keen to run him in this race. He’s a quick horse – he broke the track record at Haydock. The draw in stall six could've been better, but it’s not disastrous.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Live In The Moment

It was great to see him back to form at Doncaster last time. We’re changing the headgear from cheekpieces to blinkers, and he’s got a very good draw in stall 20. We go there very hopeful.

Reporting by Richard Birch

