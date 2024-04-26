In The Know
Watch: Sandown jumps finale preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens to preview the Sandown jumps finale on Saturday.
Read these next:
Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton set for epic trainers' title showdown at Sandown
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 26 April 2024inIn The Know
Last updated 18:00, 26 April 2024
Copy
more inIn The Know
- Watch: Scottish Grand National day preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Grand National day preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Grand National festival day two preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Grand National festival day one preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Cheltenham Festival day four preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
more inIn The Know
- Watch: Scottish Grand National day preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Grand National day preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Grand National festival day two preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Grand National festival day one preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Cheltenham Festival day four preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy