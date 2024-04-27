Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's selections for all six ITV races on Saturday

Harry Wilson with his advice for the races at Sandown, Leicester and Haydock on ITV on Saturday . . .

1.50 Sandown

bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m

Harry's tip: Steel Ally

Has improved for tackling better ground, comfortably winning a Wincanton novice before going down by a neck on his handicap debut. The winner defied a 7lb rise on his next start, while the third was an emphatic winner next time out, so a 7lb higher mark may prove lenient here.

Steel Ally 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Sam Thomas

2.05 Leicester

Madri Excepcional King Richard III Cup Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Thunder Roar

Probably would’ve notched a fourth win on soft ground granted better luck at Doncaster last time, given he was stuck behind a wall of horses and forced to switch before coming home strongly, failing by just half a length. A 3lb rise looks fair and he should go well in favourable conditions.

Thunder Roar 14:05 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Tony Coyle & Kaine Wood

2.25 Sandown

bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2), 2m6½f

Harry's tip: Hitman

The Real Whacker looks a real threat, especially if getting into a good rhythm in front, but Hitman gets 3lb from that rival and runs this track well. He travelled every bit as well as Shishkin but was ultimately outstayed by him in the Denman and this intermediate trip should suit.

Hitman 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.45 Haydock

trustatrader.com Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Tacarib Bay

The return to Haydock, where he has two wins on soft ground, including over this trip, and just over a length defeat to subsequent Queen Anne winner Triple Time in three starts looks ideal, and he has dropped to the same mark as that latest victory. Won a 6f Listed race on the all-weather in November and could still rate higher.

Tacarib Bay 14:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.00 Sandown

bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1), 1m7½f

Harry's tip: Jonbon

El Fabiolo’s jumping has always been suspect, but it really let him down at Cheltenham and that doesn’t bode well for the Railway fences, so Jonbon can take advantage. The eight-year-old is unbeaten at the track, landing Grade 1 honours each time, and he got the better of El Fabiolo the only time the pair met away from Cheltenham, a track Jonbon doesn’t shine at.

Jonbon 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

3.35 Sandown

bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 3m4½f

Harry's tip: Le Milos

Looks to have been targeted at this race, having had three runs over hurdles since finishing tenth in last year's Grand National. He is just 3lb higher than when winning the Coral Gold Cup, which came on good ground, and is unbeaten in two starts at Sandown.

Le Milos 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

