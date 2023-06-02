'We expect her to go well' - can Group 1 winner Prosperous Voyage find form in Princess Elizabeth?

The Princess Elizabeth is often a stepping stone to the Duke of Cambridge and future entries suggest many of these will be trading the sharp left-handed Epsom for right-handed and galloping Ascot at the royal meeting in three weeks.

Prosperous Voyage is the only filly proven above Group 3 level as she downed 1-7 favourite Inspiral in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes last season, two starts after going close in the 1,000 Guineas.

She avoids a penalty for her top-level strike, but Inspiral’s clear underperformance and Sandrine’s failure to stay the mile could be the main factors behind that surprise outcome. Prosperous Voyage’s efforts away from fast ground at Newmarket are essentially of Group 3 calibre, while Zoffany progeny tend to peak earlier than the offspring of many other top sires.

Potapova is the other big player in the market, but those eyeing up a relatively short price are placing copious faith in the restorative powers of Sir Michael Stoute as she pulled up with an irregular heartbeat at Goodwood 28 days ago.

Roman Mist was the filly to capitalise at Goodwood and the handicapper has taken a cautious view of that, leaving her BHA rating of 101 unchanged. Bookmakers are similarly sceptical as she is a few points bigger than Potapova in the betting.

While Roman Mist was well positioned to strike in a slowly run race, the heavy surface was alien to her (withdrawn due to slow ground twice in the past) and the form is worth respecting.

The third easily landed a Listed race next time and the runner-up was a former Group 1-winning juvenile who had clearly benefited from a change of stables. As did Roman Mist on her first start for Archie Watson, who captured this race two seasons ago.

There is more precedent concerning Potapova and Roman Mist as a half-length separated the pair in the 2022 Princess Elizabeth. The fact Potapova missed the break means she can be marked up, although banking on that form being upheld in light of recent events may be unwise.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Ed Walker, trainer of Random Harvest

I hope we can put a line through her modest comeback effort at Newmarket, where she was a bit fresh and a bit silly in the stalls, missed the break and was always on the back foot after that. She got better with racing last year, when she progressed into a smart filly, and – fingers crossed – with the cobwebs blown away now she should run well.

Pam Sly, trainer of Astral Beau

She’s beaten three in the field before and although she would prefer the ground on the softer side, she’s handled it quicker as she has matured. She handles places like Leicester so should handle the track and hopefully she’ll finish in the first three.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Prosperous Voyage

She’s in good shape and has moved forward from her seasonal return at Newmarket. She’s a winner at the track so that will no issue and we expect her to go well.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to Cheveley Park Stud, owners of Potapova

It depends on her really. She did not want to race on her comeback at Goodwood last time when she hated the heavy ground and we were scratching our heads a little. She’s been checked out by Sir Michael and his team since but seems fine and we know she likes the track having finished second in the race last year. We go there full of anticipation rather than confidence.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Shaara

She didn’t like the ground when she ran first time out this season but has moved forward from that and we expect an improved showing on this better ground.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read our Saturday previews:

12.50 Epsom: 'He looks the one to beat based on his best form' - confidence behind Godolphin runner in Diomed Stakes

1.30 Epsom: 'He has always been special, nothing has changed our minds' - is leading Derby fancy Auguste Rodin the real deal?

2.45 Epsom: 'He has a nice profile for the race' - key quotes and analysis for three-year-old sprint handicap

3.20 Epsom: 'The track will really suit him' - analysis and key quotes for big-field Epsom Dash

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.