'He has a nice profile for the race' - key quotes and analysis for three-year-old sprint handicap

A new addition to the calendar, the Dash for three-year-olds offers an outlet for exuberant younger horses before the slow-burning sprinters overtake them. Expect this to be even more furious than the main event 35 minutes later.

It might be asking a lot for this race to inform the Dash itself. The two races have different field size limits, so there will always be significantly fewer runners in this race. Besides, any draw bias over five furlongs at Epsom is a function of pace far more often than it is a physical track bias.

In this race, unlike the Dash, the highest concentration of early pace is among the lower-drawn horses. Democracy Dilemma , Can To Can and Miss Brazen are all blasters to various degrees and will break from the lowest three stalls. The likes of Jm Jungle , Tattersall and Russet Gold on the opposite wing may be hostages to fortune.

That would be a turning of the tables from York, at least for Miss Brazen. She was sixth in a race there at the Dante meeting which also featured Jm Jungle, Tattersall and Grace Angel . Only Jm Jungle was on the 'right' side that day, with the first three coming from his group. Furthermore, the leaders came back to a degree. The winner came from right out the back, so those on the sharp end early can be marked up. Both of those points suggest Miss Brazen could have a lot more in her favour today.

Punters do not get paid on natural justice, of course, but it would be fitting in this race if the early pacesetters were to stay away. It is hoped this race will offer an opportunity for tearaway three-year-olds for many years to come.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Adrian Nicholls, trainer of Can To Can

She’s drawn in stall two, which could be better, but I won the Dash itself drawn in one back in my riding days. If she was drawn better she would be nearly favourite but I wouldn’t swap her.

Roger Varian, trainer of Russet Gold

He’s ready to start his season off but this run might just bring him forward. He has a nice draw in stall 14, however, and should like the ground.

Darryll Holland, trainer of Grace Angel

She’s a high profile runner for us on Derby day, which is always a great occasion. She got no run at York so we backed her up two days later at Redcar where she won well and as she’s been round Brighton, we expect her to handle the track.

John Quinn, trainer of Jm Jungle

He just got nabbed at York last time and has gone up a few pounds but he looks to have a nice profile for the race. He hasn’t run at the track before but did win his maiden at Hamilton so there are similarities.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Swift Asset

He likes a fast five and fast ground so he’s not without a chance in a tough race. He got a bump at Goodwood last time which didn’t help.

Harry Herbert, racing manager to Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, owners of Estate

It’s taken a while for the penny to drop with him. He has buckets of speed and finishes well, so hopefully this race and track will suit him. He’s a lovely type for sprinting.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Tallulah Myla

She’s well drawn in stall 12 of 14 and she’s just snuck in at the bottom of the weights. There no reason why she can’t transfer her all-weather form to the turf and we’re looking forward to it.

Reporting my David Milnes

Read our Saturday previews:

12.50 Epsom: 'He looks the one to beat based on his best form' - confidence behind Godolphin runner in Diomed Stakes

1.30 Epsom: 'He has always been special, nothing has changed our minds' - is leading Derby fancy Auguste Rodin the real deal?

2.10 Epsom: 'We expect her to go well' - can Group 1 winner Prosperous Voyage find form in Princess Elizabeth?

3.20 Epsom: 'The track will really suit him' - analysis and key quotes for big-field Epsom Dash

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.