The Morning Post

Watch: Aidan Coleman, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen run you through the upcoming action on The Morning Post

Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Aidan Coleman are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of all the big races on ITV this weekend.

We also take an ante-post look at the Punchestown festival and the panel gives you their best bets.

