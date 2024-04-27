The Morning Post
Watch: Aidan Coleman, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen run you through the upcoming action on The Morning Post
Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Aidan Coleman are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of all the big races on ITV this weekend.
We also take an ante-post look at the Punchestown festival and the panel gives you their best bets.
Read these next:
2024 bet365 Gold Cup tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Sandown on Saturday
2024 bet365 Gold Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 27 April 2024inThe Morning Post
Last updated 09:30, 27 April 2024
Copy
more inThe Morning Post
- Watch live: Aidan Coleman joins the panel on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy and Maddy Playle mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Robbie Wilders and Charlie Poste mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Mattie Batchelor mark your cards for Saturday's ITV4 action on The Morning Post
more inBetting offers
more inThe Morning Post
- Watch live: Aidan Coleman joins the panel on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy and Maddy Playle mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Robbie Wilders and Charlie Poste mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Mattie Batchelor mark your cards for Saturday's ITV4 action on The Morning Post
more inBetting offers