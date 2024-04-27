Watch: Aidan Coleman, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen run you through the upcoming action on The Morning Post

Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Aidan Coleman are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of all the big races on ITV this weekend.

We also take an ante-post look at the Punchestown festival and the panel gives you their best bets.

Read these next:

2024 bet365 Gold Cup tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Sandown on Saturday

2024 bet365 Gold Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.