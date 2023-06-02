'He looks the one to beat based on his best form' - confidence behind Godolphin runner in Diomed Stakes

The market suggests this opening race on Derby day offers Highland Avenue , considered good enough to tackle the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot two years ago, a fine opportunity of gaining his first win since April 2021.

He ran well when third to stablemate Adayar at Newmarket last time, and the trip looks ideal.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Highland Avenue, said: "We were pleased with him in the Gordon Richards, especially considering it was his first start following a layoff.

"That form is looking strong with Anmaat winning the Prix d'Ispahan. He probably deserves to be favourite on what he has achieved and looks the one to beat based on his best form."

The two-years younger Kolsai , who will be making just the fifth start of his career, looks to represent the biggest threat to Highland Avenue on the back of two creditable runs this year.

No three-year-old has won the Diomed since Bluegrass Prince in 1994, but Roger Varian, trainer of Kolsai, believes his colt will run a big race.

“He was training well all spring and then ran well to be second in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket,” Varian said.

“That form has taken a few knocks, but he ran a good race again at Goodwood when he was a bit unlucky. We've left the hood off this time and, if he handles the track, he should run well.”

Marie’s Diamond could enjoy an uncontested lead in this six-runner field. His trainer Roger Fell said: “He’s drawn well in stall one, and the plan will be to go forward.

"He’s a hard horse to place, but being a front-runner in a small field like this should suit him. The ground is right, the race is right; everything is right for him. He’ll run well."

