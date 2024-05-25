Dermot Weld expecting Spoken Truth to keep improving as he takes aim at 'very good' Gallinule

Dermot Weld last saddled the winner of the Gallinule Stakes in 2012 when Speaking Of Which galloped nine lengths clear under Pat Smullen and Spoken Truth seems another talented Moyglare Stud-owned colt for Rosewell House.

The three-year-old is a brother to Homeless Songs who produced an electric display when landing the Irish 1,000 Guineas for the same connections on this card in 2022.

Spoken Truth put in a hugely promising display when running out a cosy two-and-a-quarter-length winner of a Cork maiden last month. The runner-up Psalm gives the form a solid look given he has finished second in three maidens, while the third Slaney Swagger was beaten nearly seven lengths and was rated 77 going into the race.

The manner in which Spoken Truth charged to the line in the last 100 yards was particularly impressive and he clocked a time faster than the conditions race won by the very useful Bremen and a competitive handicap over the same distance on the card. He rates the one to beat.

Spoken Truth made a big impression when winning at Cork last time out Credit: Patrick McCann

Aidan O'Brien saddles three with Ryan Moore opting for Dundalk winner Mundi . Like Spoken Truth, he has a marvellous pedigree, being a brother to dual Guineas hero Churchill and Cheveley Park Stakes winner Clemmie. He showed an excellent attitude to prevail by half a length on debut at Dundalk and the third Vina Arana was only beaten a length in Group 3 company this month.

Wayne Lordan's mount Chief Little Rock has the benefit of experience after five starts, most recently finishing third in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom. He was second in the Autumn Stakes on his final start of last season and the form couldn't have worked out much better as he split Ancient Wisdom and Ambiente Friendly, who is a leading player for the Derby. The front three pulled five lengths clear of the field that day so it rates a very strong piece of form.

O'Brien's three-year-olds have been coming on plenty for their return so he should improve markedly for his reappearance and I expect him to be bang there at the finish.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Stromberg would be a big player if the rain came, while Norwalk Havoc has been in excellent form in three starts this season and has each-way claims based on his Tetrarch Stakes second if he handles the step up in trip.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Mundi, Chief Little Rock and The Equator

Mundi has come forward from his debut. He's very big and still green. We think he'll improve an awful lot more after this too. Chief Little Rock is a good, tough horse and should stay the trip very well. He'll probably be better once he goes up to a mile and a half. The Equator was good at Leopardstown on heavy ground. He will get the trip well and probably will stay a good bit further.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Spoken Truth

It looks a very good renewal. He's a very big colt so everything might happen a bit quick for him but, as the year progresses, he will keep on improving.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Stromberg

He ran well on his return behind Bremen at Cork. He's trained well since and we're hopeful of a good run.

Read these next:

Side with proven Classic form over potential as high-class fillies line up in fascinating Irish 1,000 Guineas

'She's a very classy filly but she'll improve a lot from it' - Aidan O'Brien issues warning over Classic favourite

'Auguste Rodin is in good form' - dual Derby winner bids to give Ballydoyle 11th Tattersalls Gold Cup

'The long-term plan is the Arc' - Group 1 stars line up in Prix d'Ipsahan clash

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.