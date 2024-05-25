'Auguste Rodin is in good form' - dual Derby winner bids to give Ballydoyle 11th Tattersalls Gold Cup

We're at a familiar juncture with dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin as he seeks to put an uninspiring effort in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March behind him in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup.

It's well documented that we've been here before with the Deep Impact colt as he bounced back from a below-par effort in last season's 2,000 Guineas to run out a sensational winner of the Derby, then finished a tailed-off last of ten in the King George at Ascot before landing the Irish Champion Stakes on his next start.

His ability is indisputable after two Derby victories, an Irish Champion Stakes and a Breeders' Cup Turf, an extraordinary haul for a three-year-old, but he again ran way below his capabilities on his first start of this campaign.

Ryan Moore rode him patiently in the Sheema Classic and the front three built up a handy break on the field before they entered the straight and no rival made any real impression from the rear, least of all Auguste Rodin, who was beaten 22 lengths with his rider accepting his fate from a long way out.

We can be sure he will bounce back and he's one of the best colts in training when on song, but he does have some extremely talented rivals to contend with.

White Birch ran a belter in last year's Derby to finish third, beaten just over five lengths by Auguste Rodin, and he seems much more the finished article this season.

His behaviour has been impeccable in two starts and his quarrel with the gates seems to have been resolved, which has allowed him to be ridden more prominently than last season, when he was invariably held up off slow gallops owing to his issues at the start.

Auguste Rodin: the star name in the Tattersalls Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann

After landing the Alleged Stakes on his reappearance in gutsy style, he took a big step forward when running out a hugely impressive winner of the Mooresbridge, powering three and three-quarter lengths clear of the reopposing Lord Massusus.

That looked a real coming-of-age display and he has an enormous amount of talent, which he is beginning to harness properly. Even if Auguste Rodin is firing on all cylinders, White Birch can give him plenty to think about.

Elegant Man has been very progressive for Adrian Murray and put in an excellent performance to win a fiercely competitive handicap at Newcastle when last seen. He looked very smart that day as he lumped top weight in a £200,000 handicap on just his fourth start and ran out an authoritative winner.

All his four starts have come on the all-weather, so turf is a slight question mark.

The Joe Murphy-trained Lord Massusus is worth a mention for each-way players. The return to better ground should see him in a much better light and he has some classy form on a decent surface.

Auguste Rodin has 'come forward' from Dubai says O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien feels last season's dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin has "come forward nicely" from his reappearance in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March as the stable bids for an 11th win in the 1m2½f Group 1.

O'Brien and Ryan Moore teamed up with last season's winner Luxembourg and Auguste Rodin denied him by half a length when they met in the Irish Champion Stakes in September. After finishing last of 12 in Dubai, the Deep Impact colt will have to return to the sort of form that saw him land four top-level races last season.

Auguste Rodin (Ryan Moore) trails in last in the Sheema Classic Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hans Andersen also represents the stable having been last seen finishing fifth in the Huxley Stakes at Chester. Wayne Lordan takes the ride.

"Auguste Rodin is in good form and we think he has come forward nicely from Dubai," said the trainer. "We're very happy with him since."

"Hans Andersen is a straightforward horse and a mile and a quarter on nice ground is probably his trip, so hopefully he runs a nice race."

What they say

Adrian Murray, trainer of Elegant Man and Crypto Force

It's a bit of fact-finding mission with Elegant Man to see how he'll handle the grass, but he worked well on it at Naas on Monday. We probably would be hoping the rain stays away for him. Crypto Force should step up from his run in the Ganay as it came quick after his first run back.

Joe Murphy, trainer of Lord Massusus

He ran well in the Mooresbridge and the ground was a bit soft for him. It's a big step up and we are hoping the rain stays away for him.

George Murphy, assistant trainer of White Birch

He's come out of Mooresbridge very well. He's definitely matured this season and he's behaved perfectly this season. He's growing up and taking things a bit easier.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Lumiere Rock

She had a busy season last year, so it was our intention not to start her off until now. Her career best was at the Curragh last season and she's the type of horse who takes a couple of races to really hit form, but we're hopeful of a good run.

