'The draw is fortunate and the ground shouldn't be a problem' - Is Covey the one in hot handicap for Gosden and Dettori?

Rarely do two handicaps have such a conjoined relationship as the Silver Bowl and Royal Ascot's Britannia Stakes. Of the last 12 winners of this race, 11 made their next appearance in the Britannia.

Six of the 11 went off at single-figure odds for the Britannia, which is no mean feat given that race averages nearly 30 runners. Similarly, it is no slight that only one did the double. That was Sagramor for Hughie Morrison in 2011.

Morrison has one of the most attractive sorts in this year's line-up. Royal Cape has run only three times, improving on each start. He would have won but for greenness at Kempton in April, then a few weeks later won a steadily run race at Windsor by ten lengths.

That victory was on the day before Covey won in a canter at Newcastle. The market has got wrapped up in that horse, which is no surprise given he is Frankel-sired, Gosden-trained and Dettori-ridden. It would be hard to argue against him being the most attractive runner, but punters should be aware that he owes his place in the market to his connections as much as his form.

Royal Cape and Covey stand out as the classic potential Royal Ascot three-year-olds. It is easy to see why that would make them by far the most appealing, but they have far from a monopoly on promise. Gincident and James McHenry are both on a roll, but now have a still-tougher assignment. There are also horses facing an easier task this time, having gone down the Group-race route. Qualifiers here include Defence Of Fort, Killybegs Warrior and even outsider Stormbuster.

With so much promise in the line-up, whoever wins the Silver Bowl this year will have thoroughly earned their shot at the Britannia next month.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Clive Cox, trainer of Scholarship and Just Bring It

Scholarship won nicely first time out at Newbury this year and wasn’t suited by the small-field contest at Ascot subsequently. We're stepping up to a mile from seven furlongs and putting cheekpieces on to help him concentrate. Just Bring It ran really well at Newmarket last Saturday and has come out of that race in really good order. It’s a quick turnaround but we’re happy he gets in with a nice, low weight.

Ed Bethell, trainer of James McHenry

He has progressed well this year, with wins at Ripon and Haydock. The ground will be much faster this time, which is a bit of a concern.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Covey

He's progressed well with his racing. It's a competitive race but he's been fortunate with the draw in stall four and the ground should not be a problem.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Royal Cape

It will be interesting to see how he copes with the ground, having won on a soft surface at Windsor on his reappearance. He has lots of ability.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Bodorgan

This will be his first run since winning at Newmarket in fine style in October. He has been training nicely and his form has worked out well.

Reporting by Richard Birch

