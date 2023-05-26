Why laying the favourite could be the best route to profit in this York Group 3

Nine days after a George Strawbridge-owned short-priced favourite made a winning return in a Group race on the Knavesmire we have another bidding to follow suit. Surviving a stewards’ inquiry was a necessity for Free Wind to pass her first exam of the season in the Middleton Stakes, and stablemate Mimikyu gets an A+ in this field if she can run to her mark, even under a 5lb penalty.

Mimikyu is 15lb clear of her nearest rival on BHA ratings and proven over staying trips after following in Free Wind’s footsteps by landing Doncaster’s Park Hill Stakes over the St Leger distance in September. That is solid form, although a previous disappointment at York in the Galtres Stakes must be in the minds of punters considering backing her at a skinny price, as will her lack of match practice against a majority of opponents with a recent run.

There are several in here with the potential to trouble an undercooked favourite. Wickywickywheels is the benchmark as the only horse in the field to have recorded a three-figure effort on Racing Post Ratings aside from Mimikyu, a feat she has achieved four times in her past seven outings. She is a strong stayer who will relish the long straight at York and is in the mix after a keeping-on close fifth over 1m4f off top weight in a solid Hamilton handicap last time.

Moon Daisy is another interesting candidate for Donnacha O’Brien. She found herself poorly positioned in a slowly run Saval Beg at Leopardstown last Friday after missing the break and plugged on well for fourth. This ground will suit.

The same is true for Voodoo Queen, the only filly in the line-up who can match Mimikyu on pedigree. This daughter of Frankel is out of a Moyglare winner and gives the impression staying trips are worth a try. She also has previous with Mimikyu at York, finishing two lengths and two places ahead of her old foe in the Galtres off 5lb worse terms.

Double-figure prices can be attained about any of these three, although perhaps laying Mimikyu represents the simplest route to profit.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Mimikyu and One Evening

Mimikyu has a penalty for her win in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster last year after which she found the ground a bit deep on Champions Day back at a mile and a half. She'll enjoy going back up in trip and has been in good form at home. One Evening is going back up to her best distance. Things didn't go to plan in the River Eden Stakes last year but this looks her level.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Alaroos

She seems to have come out of Goodwood in good form. We were a little bit disappointed on the day but I think just the tempo and track didn’t suit. We thought we were capable of being competitive but it just never happened for us really, and when she just got going she got stuck in a pocket which can happen at Goodwood. Hopefully there will be no excuses tomorrow and we’ll find out our level. We feel the trip and course at York will play to her strengths and we’re hopeful for a good run.

Roger Varian, trainer of Voodoo Queen

She’s a lovely filly. She’s been a touch unlucky not to have picked up black type already. She shapes like she’ll relish the step up in trip and she’ll be very comfortable on the fast ground. She probably ran better than her finishing position suggested in the Daisy Warwick at Goodwood last time. She’s just coming to herself and although the favourite will be hard to beat, I’d be disappointed if she wasn’t knocking on the door for the places.

Reporting by Harry Wilson

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.