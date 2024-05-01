A tough and more reliable Teahupoo is fancied to back up his Cheltenham success in style
After going two and a half days without a winner and smacking the crossbar on umpteen occasions, boy did the Cullentra House camp need Teahupoo to come up trumps in the Stayers' Hurdle. He was going to make or break Gordon Elliott's Cheltenham Festival.
There was a theory he had missed his chance 12 months earlier, when the race was there for the taking if he wanted it, but he was outbattled by his older and wiser stablemate Sire Du Berlais. Could he really be trusted?
Punters showed unwavering faith. He was backed from 7-4 into 5-4 before the off and duly delivered the sort of performance we needed to see from him. It was emphatic, a victory of nigh on four lengths at the line and the outcome was never really in doubt up the home straight. Elliott went on to add two more winners to his festival account and all was rosy in the garden.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 1 May 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:06, 1 May 2024
- 6.00 Punchestown: Gordon Elliott thrilled with Cheltenham hero Teahupoo as he bids for festival double
- 4.50 Punchestown: Coko Beach and Stumptown could provide a fascinating duel in La Touche Cup
- 4.15 Punchestown: could Blood Destiny be another Grade 1 horse in a handicap for Willie Mullins?
- 5.25 Punchestown: 'You'd be hoping Gaelic Warrior can prove the best of these' - impressive Arkle winner returns to action
- Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' tips for day two of the Punchestown festival
- Punchestown festival day three free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Thursday at Punchestown
- Kylian Mbappe betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semi-final
- Harry Kane betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 35-1 for Kane to have 1+ shots on target in the Bayern vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-finals
- 6.00 Punchestown: Gordon Elliott thrilled with Cheltenham hero Teahupoo as he bids for festival double
- 4.50 Punchestown: Coko Beach and Stumptown could provide a fascinating duel in La Touche Cup
- 4.15 Punchestown: could Blood Destiny be another Grade 1 horse in a handicap for Willie Mullins?
- 5.25 Punchestown: 'You'd be hoping Gaelic Warrior can prove the best of these' - impressive Arkle winner returns to action
- Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' tips for day two of the Punchestown festival
- Punchestown festival day three free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Thursday at Punchestown
- Kylian Mbappe betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semi-final
- Harry Kane betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 35-1 for Kane to have 1+ shots on target in the Bayern vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-finals