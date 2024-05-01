Coko Beach and Stumptown could provide a fascinating duel in La Touche Cup

Never has a Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase attracted a field with this much class, as last year's winner and Punchestown specialist Vital Island seems to have a gargantuan task on paper to fend off top-end handicappers Coko Beach and Stumptown .

Gordon Elliott is chasing his first victory in the banks race with Coko Beach, who in November added a Troytown Chase to his formidable CV, which also includes a Thyestes, Grade 2 Ten Up and Punchestown Grand National Trial.

He was another smart Cullentra recruit to the cross-country sphere in February when he skipped around this track before scoring in excellent fashion on his first go over the banks.

After that display, he was well fancied to follow up in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham before its cancellation, then reappeared in the Grand National in which he acquitted himself with credit in 11th.

On ratings, he's extremely hard to turn over but whether this 4m1f trip will play to his strengths is questionable, although he out-classes the field given he has an experience edge over his nearest rival Stumptown, who is having his first run over the obstacles.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained seven-year-old is another consistent handicapper who ran a fine race when third at Cheltenham in a competitive handicap a fortnight ago. He stays well, is a solid jumper and won't mind drier ground. He appeals as the type to take to this test and might be the value against the favourite.

Enda Bolger has a stellar record in this race, last landing it in 2018, and saddles Birchdale , who won the Risk Of Thunder Chase at this track in November, beating Vital Island. He shaped nicely at Leopardstown in March in a Listed handicap and could run a big race.

John McConnell saddles two, and Bodhisattva looks the pick after an encouraging effort when third in the Ulster National last week. If he can transfer that form to this discipline he's not out of things, especially if the ground dries out further.

O'Keeffe: Vital Island in great order

Richard O'Keeffe has reported Vital Island to be in "great order" as the veteran returns for his sixth Punchestown festival having missed just one since he made his racecourse debut at the track in 2018.

Having landed the Ladies Perpetual Cup in 2022, he finished runner-up in the same race 12 months ago before going one better two days later in this race when edging out Stealthy Tom in a pulsating finish.

He ran a fine race at the track in November when second to Birchdale in the Risk Of Thunder Chase and O'Keeffe has been happy with his preparation, although he is under no illusions regarding the task.

"He's in great order and we're happy with him," said the Wexford trainer. "We'd be hoping the ground keeps drying as he'd prefers it like that. It will be hard to beat Coko Beach and it looks a very tough race this year, but we'll certainly give it a go."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Coko Beach

He absolutely loved it over the banks here earlier in the season and we've had this race in the back of our minds for him. He seems in good form and hopefully he has a great chance, especially if the rain arrives.

Gavin Cromwell: saddles two runners Credit: Edward Whitaker

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Stumptown and Fameaftertheglory

Stumptown has had a few days schooling and seems to jump well, but you'd be afraid it might take him a run to adapt, although he seems to enjoy it. He has plenty of weight but has a good rating. He ran well at Cheltenham the last day and has a chance if he takes to it. Fameaftertheglory wouldn't have the rating to trouble some of the other horses but he has run well a couple of times in this sphere.

John McConnell, trainer of Bodhisattva and Streets Of Doyen

Bodhisattva ran a good race in the Ulster National and stays all day. He has schooled well over the fences. He's up against it with some of the classy horses in the race, but he should be staying on, so we're hopeful of a big run. We're just trying to spark Streets Of Doyen's enthusiasm a bit by going down this route. He has plenty of ability, so hopefully he can take to it and show it.

