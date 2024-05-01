Could Blood Destiny be another Grade 1 horse in a handicap for Willie Mullins?

Dinoblue landed the Listed Frontline Security Handicap Chase last season and although there may not be a subsequent Grade 1 winner lurking in here as she was, there are some classy operators in a difficult puzzle to solve.

Topweight Blood Destiny has been plying his trade at a high level over fences, finishing second to dual Grade 1 winner Spillane's Tower at this track in January before reversing the form over two miles at Navan.

It may not prove sensible to take a literal view of the latter race as Jimmy Mangan's star was clearly running over an inadequate trip, but Blood Destiny backed up that effort when beaten just over three lengths into third by the same rival in the Grade 1 Gold Cup at Fairyhouse.

The drop back in trip will suit and he is a superb jumper, but the only time he ran on ground drier than soft was at Fairyhouse last season when he underperformed behind Enjoy The Dream.

Noel Meade relies on Pinkerton , who got off the mark over fences at Tipperary last week in decisive style. He was entitled to win on that occasion, but he has some strong early season form as well behind Imagine.

Path D'Oroux has danced every dance this season for Gavin Cromwell with placed efforts at Leopardstown, Cheltenham and Aintree. He has gone up 8lb for those efforts without winning and may be vulnerable now.

Things didn't go right for Solness in the Grand Annual and he has plenty of form on decent ground, but a mark of 148 demands plenty.

Enniskerry is a very interesting runner for Barry Connell. He was a useful novice chaser last season, winning at Grade 3 level at Roscommon and bolted up in a Flat maiden at Leopardstown, where he beat the now 88-rated Mon Coeur.

He was last seen finishing seventh in the Galway Plate in August and travelled well for a long way before the extra distance stretched his stamina too far. Back over two miles on decent ground, he looks a cracking each-way play.

The Cian Collins-trained Mighty Tom hasn't been overly burdened with an opening mark of 137. He was 9-4 in Grade 2 company two starts ago and shouldn't be forgotten on his first go at a handicap chase.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Solness

He's been remarkably consistent but was a bit below par at Cheltenham last time on soft ground. We'd be hoping the track doesn't get any more rain and it would be nice for him to return to form.

Barry Connell, trainer of Enniskerry

We were going to run him in the Grand Annual, but we decided not to as he needs top of the ground. He's had a break since Galway and had a seven-month break last year before bolting up on the Flat at Leopardstown, so he's gone well fresh before. He's on a nice mark and I think it's the perfect race for him.

Cian Collins, trainer of Mighty Tom

It's his first start in a handicap chase and hopefully he has a few pounds up his sleeve. The drier the ground, the better for him. We've kept him fresh for this.

Noel Meade, trainer of Pinkerton

He came out of his win at Tipperary last week well. It's a bit soon but he seems in good shape and it's a nice race to run him in. As long as the ground doesn't dry out too much, he should be all right on it.

Philip Rothwell, trainer of Captains Nephew

If it stays fine, he'll run on Friday, but if it rains in time he might run here. He would want give in the ground over two miles and he'd be okay on the nicer ground over two and a half miles. He showed a good attitude at Fairyhouse and is in super form.

