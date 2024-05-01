Gordon Elliott thrilled with Cheltenham hero Teahupoo as he bids for festival double

Gordon Elliott feels Teahupoo is a more mature stayer now compared to the one who was beaten into fourth in this race last year, and said everything had gone smoothly since the seven-year-old landed the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in decisive fashion.

It may not be a vintage crop of stayers around at the moment, but Teahupoo proved himself to be by far the best of the bunch at the festival in March and he is odds-on to replicate Anzum in 1999 by following up at Punchestown.

Teahupoo has never won at Punchestown, well beaten in both his previous trips to the track, but Elliott does not feel there is any substance to the theory that he doesn't like the place.

He said: "Teahupoo did what we hoped he would do at Cheltenham. We thought he was one of our best chances of the week and he proved us right. He did everything right in the race and stayed it out well.

"He's more mature now and has grown up a lot over the last year or so. He's got a touch of class and hopefully the same Teahupoo who showed up at Cheltenham will show up here. If he does, he should take a bit of beating. We skipped Aintree to give him a bit more time and wait for this and he seems in great form."

Is there one last hurrah in Sire Du Berlais?

Sire Du Berlais has been a great servant over the years, but age is only a number to the 12-year-old who has three Cheltenham Festival victories to his name, including the 2023 Stayers' Hurdle.

He arrived at Punchestown last year bidding to become a rare winner at the big three spring festivals and was only nailed after the last having hit the front early in the home straight.

Sire Du Berlais: a regular in the top staying hurdles Credit: Edward Whitaker

He was 11 lengths behind Teahupoo at Cheltenham, but Elliott warned to rule him out at your peril and said the signs have been very positive at home.

Elliott said: "He always comes alive in the spring and, while he's not getting any younger, he showed at Cheltenham that there is still some fire in his belly. He was just touched off in this race last year and I could see him running another big race. He's been some horse for us over the years."

What they say

Paul Townend, rider of Asterion Forlonge

He got a confidence booster at Cork over Easter, beating Lucid Dreams over fences. He's back over hurdles now and wasn't beaten too far by Teahupoo at Cheltenham, but it will be hard to turn around that form. He's consistent, likes Punchestown and ran well in the race last year. It will be very hard to beat Teahupoo.

Paul Gilligan, trainer of Buddy One

He’s been very good since Aintree. He worked the other day and Jack [Gilligan] was delighted with him. He has it all to do to beat Teahupoo. As long as there isn’t an awful lot of rain he’ll be fine. Ground-wise he would prefer it that touch better but he’ll still go on it with a cut in it as he showed in Cheltenham.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Home By The Lee

He's trained very well since Cheltenham. He's in great nick and we'd be hoping for a very good run.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Summerville Boy and Lantry Lady

It won't be easy for either of them against Teahupoo, but they both seem in good form. Lantry Lady is a very nice mare, and Summerville Boy has been very consistent of late.

