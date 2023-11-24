'It's not an afterthought and he's improved massively' - Paul Nicholls on Betfair Chase favourite Bravemansgame

Paul Nicholls, bidding for his seventh win in the Betfair Chase, is adamant that Haydock's biggest jumps race is no afterthought for Bravemansgame .

Just three weeks after finishing second in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, Bravemansgame is going for a fourth Grade 1 victory and Nicholls is delighted with his form heading to Haydock.

"He's massively improved since Wetherby," said Nicholls. "We'd taken him nowhere before that run for a gallop and he wasn't hard fit like Stage Star was. He's a lot sharper and it would have been a long time to wait another month for the King George to run him.

"It's not an afterthought. He really is in great shape and that's why we're going."

With stable jockey Harry Cobden in action at Ascot, Daryl Jacob will ride Bravemansgame for the first time and Nicholls is confident his former number one is the right man for the job.

He said: "You can ride him anyway you like, Daryl has schooled him and knows where he's at, and it'll be no problem at all.

"Daryl has made the effort to come and ride out for us this season. He's been helping us with our youngsters and I'm only too pleased to let him ride. Sometimes you've got to help yourself and he's been working hard, and you repay that."

Last year's winner a 'formidable opponent to anyone'

The Betfair Chase is the most important day of Protektorat's season as far as trainer Dan Skelton is concerned, and last year's winner appears to be in the same sweet spot as he was 12 months ago.

Skelton has expressed frustration that some of his runners have found their comeback run a struggle this season but everything he sees from Protektorat tells him a repeat of last year's performance could be on the cards.

Protektorat: primed for a repeat win in the Betfair Chase Credit: John Grossick

"If you look at the evidence from last year, you know this is a very important day to him," said Skelton. "He's had a few days out and his build-up has been exactly the same as last year. I think he's as good as he's been and, if he turns up in last year's form, he'll be a formidable opponent to anyone.

"Some of them are needing a run but the only one who has really underperformed when we've had high expectations is L'Eau Du Sud in the Greatwood and we've discovered he's got ulcers."

Despite his confidence in Protektorat, Skelton thinks it is common sense for Bravemansgame to be favourite.

"He's got the higher rating, was ahead of us in the Gold Cup and is the one to beat," said Skelton. "They've shuffled their pack and fair play to them for having a go. It adds some spice to the race."

Royale Pagaille and Corach Rambler no back numbers

Royale Pagaille , the 2021 runner-up, bids to take his record to four wins from five runs at Haydock.

Second to A Plus Tard two years ago, Royale Pagaille filled the same position behind Bravemansgame in last season's King George at Kempton and makes his first start since falling in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse in April.

"There aren't many runners but they're all high class and it looks like it could be anyone's race," said big-race rider Charlie Deutsch. "I wouldn't ride him usually at home but I schooled him on Thursday and was happy. The conditions at Haydock seem to suit him well and his course form should stand him in good stead.

"We've got a bit to do with Bravemansgame and Protektorat is a previous winner but Royale Pagaille is entitled to be there and it's exciting."

Haydock specialist Royale Pagaille is back again for the Betfair Chase Credit: John Grossick

Grand National and dual Cheltenham Festival winner Corach Rambler completes the field and connections appear untroubled by his comeback run when well beaten at Kelso last month.

"He was disappointing but he never runs well first time," said Peter Scudamore, partner and assistant to trainer Lucinda Russell. "I don't think it was a bad run, that's just him.

"He's close to this level now and, if the Cheltenham Corach turns up, they won't want to see him close up to them over those last two or three. But it's Haydock and I'd like to see a decent run and for him to jump round safe and sound."

Friends reunited

Daryl Jacob: set to ride Bravemansgame at Haydock

Paul Nicholls and Daryl Jacob came out on the right side of the closest finish in Grand National history when Neptune Collonges triumphed at Aintree in 2012 and they will be reunited on the big stage with Bravemansgame.

Jacob took over from Ruby Walsh as first rider at Ditcheat at the end of the 2012-13 season but was replaced just a year later by Sam Twiston-Davies. At the time Nicholls offered Jacob the chance to go back to being the stable's second jockey, a position he had held when Walsh was first choice, but Jacob decided to turn freelance instead.

Jacob's departure did not come as a total shock, with speculation growing from the moment he turned down the chance to ride four-time Stayers' Hurdle winner Big Buck's on his return from injury in January 2014, with the mount going to Twiston-Davies as a result.

As well as National success with Neptune Collonges, Jacob enjoyed Cheltenham Festival wins aboard Zarkandar and Lac Fontana for Nicholls and has ridden 179 winners in total for the champion trainer.

After winning the 2014 County Hurdle on Lac Fontana, Jacob suffered a broken leg, knee and elbow before the very next race at Cheltenham after stablemate Port Melon crashed through a running rail on his way to the start.

Jacob has since forged a successful partnership with high-profile owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, landing the Betfair Chase three times in his employers' colours courtesy of Bristol De Mai.

However, with Munir and Souede switching most of their horses to Ireland, Jacob has rejoined the Ditcheat fold this season, riding out on a more regular basis for Nicholls, who had no hesitation turning to the 40-year-old for the coveted ride on Bravemansgame.

