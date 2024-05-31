Nobody knows what City Of Troy will do - and that's what makes this Derby so fascinating

It's all about him, just as it always has been.

Thousands of horses are bred and bought in the hope they might compete in the most famous of all Flat races. From the current crop of three-year-olds, 16 have been deemed worthy of a shot at immortality and a case can be made for almost all of them. Yet until the stalls crash open on Epsom Downs, the 245th Betfred Derby largely revolves around a single thoroughbred. It really is all about City Of Troy.

To know why, just look at some of the things connections said about him during an unbeaten juvenile season in which he delivered two devastating Newmarket displays.