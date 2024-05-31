Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:25 CatterickHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:25 CatterickHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Nobody knows what City Of Troy will do - and that's what makes this Derby so fascinating

It's all about him, just as it always has been.

Thousands of horses are bred and bought in the hope they might compete in the most famous of all Flat races. From the current crop of three-year-olds, 16 have been deemed worthy of a shot at immortality and a case can be made for almost all of them. Yet until the stalls crash open on Epsom Downs, the 245th Betfred Derby largely revolves around a single thoroughbred. It really is all about City Of Troy.

To know why, just look at some of the things connections said about him during an unbeaten juvenile season in which he delivered two devastating Newmarket displays.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Lee MottersheadSenior writer

inPreviews

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers