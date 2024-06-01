'Punters believe he’ll improve' - Ralph Beckett's Macduff the latest to shorten in wide-open Derby market

The fourth British Classic of the season – the Betfred Derby (4.30) – takes centre stage at Epsom and the market is continuing to take shape ahead of the feature.

One of the early movers is the Ralph Beckett-trained Macduff , who is 8-1 (from 9) with Paddy Power after receiving early support. The mount of Rossa Ryan made an impressive seasonal reappearance when second behind Arabian Crown in the Classic Trial at Sandown in April.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "At this stage, the picture is still a bit unclear. However, Los Angeles and Ambiente Friendly are easy enough to back, while in the last few minutes, we’ve cut Macduff with punters believing he’ll improve for the step up in trip from his last start when second in the Classic Trial at Sandown."

The Rogel Teal-trained Dancing Gemini is another who has shortened with the colt now 11-1 (from 12) with most firms as he tackles 1m4f for the first time. The son of Camelot was last seen finishing second to Metropolitan in the French 2,000 Guineas at Longchamp.

Ground set to continue drying with no further rain expected

The Betfred Derby is the headline act on day two at Epsom Credit: Alan Crowhurst (racingpost.com/photos)

Epsom's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper has not ruled out the ground quickening even further before the Betfred Derby (4.30 ) after a dry night yielded a change in the going to good to soft, good in places (from good to soft) on Saturday morning.

Only a small amount of rain hit the track on Oaks day on Friday and no more is forecast for Saturday, with temperatures expected to peak around 19 to 20C.

Cooper said: "We're expecting a dry day with no rain at all. On that basis, there will be an element of drying throughout the day. It's clearly not going to be blistering hot or windy, which certainly dries you out quickly.

"We've obviously opened up a mile of fresh ground on the inner to where we were yesterday on the Derby course. I think all of that is pretty much good to soft. The good places are certainly on the back straight of the Derby course."

A field of 16 line up in the Derby, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained City Of Troy heading the market at a top-priced 11-4. Stablemate Los Angeles , the Godolphin-owned Ancient Wisdom and the James Fanshawe-trained Ambiente Friendly are also prominent in the betting.

Non-runners

Epsom

3.10 - Tan Rapido

3.45 - One Night Stand

5.15 - L'Astronome

5.50 - Al Barez

Market movers

Epsom

2.00 - Chic Colombine 4-1 (from 9-2)

2.35 - Sean 9-1 (from 10)

3.10 - Mashadi 7-1 (from 15-2)

3.45 - Silky Wilkie 7-2 (from 4)

4.30 - Macduff 8-1 (from 9), Bellum Justum 20 (from 25), Sayedaty Sadaty 28 (from 50), Kamboo 66 (from 80), Gods Window 50 (from 66)

