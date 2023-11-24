'I'm really looking forward to running him for the first time over three miles' - can Crambo live up to the hype?

The beauty of this handicap hurdle is its tendency to reveal a future Grade 1 performer. Since 2009 there have been five winners who went on to achieve a career-high Racing Post Rating of 163 or better. Four of those even put their heads above the 170 parapet.

Searching for future top-level operators is part of the fun in these races and Crambo is better positioned than most to make the big leap. His team resisted jeopardising a potentially favourable handicap mark of 139 by running in Ascot's Coral Hurdle and, so far, Grade 1 fields have proved his only obstacles to remaining unbeaten. He is six from six when ignoring his struggles in the Challow and Mersey Hurdles last season.

Three miles opens up more doors for Crambo and his profile is compelling, more so than that of chief market protagonist Slate Lane .

Last Sunday we saw a Paul Byrne-owned hurdler with little worthwhile form to justify heading the betting for a Greatwood Hurdle do just that. Although unlike Onlyamatteroftime, who ran out at Cheltenham, at least his Slate Lane has looked highly progressive, albeit at a much lower level.

The bookmakers' defensive pricing of Byrne runners makes the market for the rest in the major big-field British handicaps he is represented in nowadays, and the favourable place terms remain there to be snapped up.

The difficult-to-assess Fine Margin could make double-figure odds look silly on his stable debut for Willie Mullins, as could Dubrovnik Harry , who rates a fine each-way proposition against the big two.

You sense Harry Fry was hoping Dubrovnik Harry would develop into a Graded performer following his novice hurdle campaign in 2021-22. That season culminated in a third-place finish in a white-hot EBF Final containing high-class types like Complete Unknown, Knappers Hill and Thunder Rock.

Dubrovnik Harry fared best of the hold-up runners that day and is back on the same mark. Encouragingly, physical issues that riddled him last season appear to be in the rear-view mirror.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Bold Endeavour

He's badly handicapped and is giving weight to everything, but then he is so consistent so I can't get him down. He ran a fantastic race at Newbury the other day, but he always does. He'll run well again and I think he's a better hurdler than chaser at the moment, but it's almost impossible to win races like this with the weight he's got.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Howlingmadmurdock

He's in good form. The handicapper put him up 10lb for finishing fifth in an Aintree Grade 1 in April so we need to see where we are. The softer the ground, the better.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Crambo

I'm really looking forward to running him for the first time over three miles. He's been very consistent and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in his first big handicap. I don't think the handicapper was overly kind in putting him up 6lb for his Aintree win, but we'll find out here. The longer trip should bring out the best in him.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Santos Blue and Sholokjack

Whether the 6lb pull with Crambo from Aintree is enough for Santos Blue, we'll see. I've a suspicion it might not be, but my horse is in very good form and we've always wanted to come for this race. I'm not expecting fireworks from Sholokjack, who fell over fences at Aintree last time, and I think the whole day out will benefit him.

Alan King, trainer of Emitom

He had an issue with a hock after winning at Newbury early on last season, but he ran well for a long way when runner-up on his comeback over the same course 16 days ago and that race will have put him spot on for this.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Slate Lane

He's been in good form. It's hard to win three races on the bounce let alone four, so he will have his work cut out but we've been happy with him. I don't think the track or ground would be much of an issue as he's a fairly versatile horse. The biggest issue will be the big weight rise from his last run.

Harry Fry, trainer of Dubrovnik Harry

It's a competitive prize, but I was pleased with his return at Cheltenham and we've been looking forward to this race. It's a tough race, but we hope he can be competitive.

Philip Hobbs, joint-trainer of Goshhowposh

He's been very green. The longer trip will suit him and hopefully the horse is still progressing.

Reporting by Richard Birch

Saturday previews:

1.23 Punchestown: Dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter's chasing credentials put to the test in high-class Florida Pearl at Punchestown

1.30 Ascot: 'He's got a massive run in him' - battle of the champion trainers as Shishkin and Pic D'Orhy lock horns in 1965 Chase

2.05 Ascot: Goshen 'in very good order' for Coral Hurdle repeat bid - analysis and quotes for £100,000 Grade 2

2.35 Punchestown: State Man seeks successive victories in the Morgiana as he gears up for another campaign of domestic domination

3.00 Haydock: 'It's not an afterthought and he's improved massively' - Paul Nicholls on Betfair Chase favourite Bravemansgame

3.15 Ascot: Tingle Creek entry Boothill bids for back-to-back wins in Ascot handicap chase belter

